Yuav ua li cas koj xyuas seb dab tsi khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau?

Nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no ceev ceev-paced digital, nws tsis yog tsis yooj yim sua rau peb cov cuab yeej muaj ntau yam kev siv khiav ib txhij nyob rau hauv lub keeb kwm yav dhau. Thaum qhov no tuaj yeem yooj yim, nws tuaj yeem ua rau muaj teeb meem kev ua haujlwm lossis txawm tias muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog kev ceev ntiag tug. Yog li, koj tuaj yeem tshawb xyuas dab tsi khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau ntawm koj lub cuab yeej? Cia peb kawm paub.

Txheeb xyuas cov txheej txheem khiav ntawm Windows:

Hauv Windows, koj tuaj yeem siv Task Manager kom pom tias cov txheej txheem ua haujlwm li cas hauv keeb kwm yav dhau. Tsuas yog nias Ctrl + Ua haujlwm + Esc lossis txoj cai-nias ntawm lub taskbar thiab xaiv "Task Manager." Hauv Task Manager qhov rais, mus rau "Cov Txheej Txheem" ​​lossis "Cov Lus Qhia" tab saib cov npe ntawm cov txheej txheem khiav. Ntawm no, koj tuaj yeem txheeb xyuas cov ntawv thov kev tshaib kev nqhis lossis txhua yam haujlwm tsis txaus ntseeg.

Txheeb xyuas cov txheej txheem khiav ntawm macOS:

Ntawm macOS, koj tuaj yeem siv Tus Saib Xyuas Kev Ua Haujlwm txhawm rau txheeb xyuas cov txheej txheem khiav. Txhawm rau nkag mus rau nws, qhib "Cov Ntawv Thov" nplaub tshev, tom qab ntawd mus rau "Utilities" thiab tso tawm "Txoj Haujlwm Saib Xyuas." Hauv lub qhov rais Saib Xyuas Kev Ua Haujlwm, nyem rau ntawm "CPU" lossis "Nco" tab kom pom cov npe ntawm cov txheej txheem nquag. Qhov no tso cai rau koj los saib xyuas kev siv cov peev txheej thiab txheeb xyuas cov teeb meem uas yuav tshwm sim.

Txheeb xyuas cov txheej txheem khiav ntawm Android:

Hauv cov khoom siv hauv Android, cov txheej txheem yuav txawv nyob ntawm qhov chaw tsim khoom kev cai interface. Txawm li cas los xij, feem ntau cov khoom siv hauv Android muaj ib qho built-in "Chaw" app. Qhib "Settings" app, tom qab ntawd mus rau "Apps" lossis "Applications." Ntawm no, koj yuav pom cov npe ntawm tag nrho cov teeb tsa apps, suav nrog cov uas khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau. Coj mus rhaub rau ntawm ib qho app saib nws cov ntsiab lus thiab yuam kom nres yog tias tsim nyog.

Txheeb xyuas cov txheej txheem khiav ntawm iOS:

Ntawm iOS pab kiag li lawm, koj tsis tuaj yeem ncaj qha saib cov txheej txheem khiav zoo li ntawm lwm lub platform. Txawm li cas los xij, koj tuaj yeem tshawb xyuas cov apps twg tsis ntev los no tau ua haujlwm. Ob-nias lub tsev khawm (lossis los so hauv qab ntawm cov khoom siv yam tsis muaj lub tsev khawm) kom nkag mus rau lub app hloov pauv. Ntawm no, koj yuav pom cov npe ntawm cov apps siv tsis ntev los no, qhia tias qhov twg yuav zoo li khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau.

Cov lus nug nquag nug (FAQ):

Q: Cov txheej txheem keeb kwm yav dhau yog dab tsi?

A: Cov txheej txheem keeb kwm yav dhau hais txog cov ntawv thov lossis cov haujlwm uas tab tom khiav ntawm koj lub cuab yeej yam tsis tau siv los yog pom ntawm lub vijtsam. Lawv tuaj yeem suav nrog cov txheej txheem kaw lus, apps khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau, lossis cov kev pabcuam txuas ntxiv mus txawm tias koj tsis siv lawv.

Q: Vim li cas kuv thiaj li yuav tsum tau kuaj xyuas qhov ua haujlwm hauv keeb kwm yav dhau?

A: Kev tshuaj xyuas cov txheej txheem khiav tuaj yeem pab koj txheeb xyuas cov peev txheej siv cov apps uas yuav ua rau koj lub cuab yeej qeeb lossis ntws nws lub roj teeb. Nws kuj tseem tuaj yeem pab koj kom paub tseeb tias tsis muaj qhov tsis txaus ntseeg lossis tsis xav tau apps khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau, uas tuaj yeem cuam tshuam koj tus kheej lossis kev nyab xeeb.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tso tseg tag nrho cov txheej txheem tom qab?

A: Thaum koj tuaj yeem nres qee cov txheej txheem keeb kwm yav dhau, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias qee qhov txheej txheem txheej txheem tsim nyog rau koj lub cuab yeej ua haujlwm kom raug. Kev tso tseg cov txheej txheem tseem ceeb yuav ua rau tsis muaj kev ruaj ntseg lossis cuam tshuam kev ua haujlwm ntawm koj lub cuab yeej. Nws raug pom zoo kom tsuas yog tso tseg cov txheej txheem uas koj paub txog lossis cov uas ua rau muaj teeb meem.

Hauv kev xaus, paub txog dab tsi khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau ntawm koj lub cuab yeej tuaj yeem pab koj txhim kho nws cov kev ua tau zoo thiab ua kom koj tus kheej thiab kev nyab xeeb. Los ntawm kev siv cov cuab yeej tsim nyog thiab ua raws li cov kauj ruam tau teev tseg saum toj no, koj tuaj yeem tshawb xyuas thiab tswj cov txheej txheem khiav ntawm ntau lub platform.