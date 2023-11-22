By

Kuv yuav ua li cas thiaj nrhiav tau lub qhov rais zais ntawm kuv lub vijtsam?

Niaj hnub no lub hnub nyoog digital, nws tsis yog qhov tsis yooj yim uas muaj ntau lub qhov rais qhib ntawm peb lub khoos phis tawj cov ntxaij vab tshaus. Txawm hais tias nws yog rau kev ua haujlwm, kev lom zem, lossis kev ua haujlwm ntau, peb feem ntau pom peb tus kheej juggling ntau daim ntawv thov ib txhij. Txawm li cas los xij, tej zaum yuav muaj qhov xwm txheej thaum lub qhov rais tsis pom qhov tsis pom, ua rau peb xav paub yuav ua li cas rov qab tau nws. Yog li, ua li cas koj thiaj nrhiav tau lub qhov rais zais ntawm koj lub vijtsam? Cia peb tshawb txog qee cov lus qhia muaj txiaj ntsig thiab ua kom yuam kev.

1. Siv lub taskbar: Lub taskbar, feem ntau nyob hauv qab ntawm koj lub vijtsam, qhia cov cim rau txhua daim ntawv thov qhib. Yog tias lub qhov rais tau muab zais, nws cov cim sib thooj tseem tuaj yeem pom ntawm lub taskbar. Tsuas yog nyem rau ntawm lub cim kom coj lub qhov rais rov qab mus rau qhov pom.

2. Siv Alt + Tab shortcut: Nias lub Alt+Tab yuam sij ib txhij tso cai rau koj mus ncig los ntawm txhua qhov qhib qhov rais ntawm koj lub vijtsam. Qhov shortcut no tshwj xeeb yog ke thaum koj muaj ntau lub qhov rais qhib thiab xav nrhiav ib qho tshwj xeeb sai.

3. Txheeb xyuas qhov system tais: Qee daim ntawv thov txo qis rau lub tais system, uas feem ntau nyob hauv qab-txoj cai kaum ntawm lub vijtsam. Nrhiav cov cim me me uas sawv cev rau cov ntawv thov no thiab nyem rau ntawm lawv kom rov qab tau lub qhov rais zais.

4. Sim lub Windows + D shortcut: Nias tus yuam sij Windows thiab tsab ntawv "D" ua ke txo qis txhua qhov qhib qhov rais, nthuav tawm lub desktop. Yog tias koj qhov rai zais tau raug txo qis, tam sim no nws yuav tsum pom ntawm lub desktop.

FAQ:

Q: Nws txhais li cas rau lub qhov rais kom zais?

A: Thaum lub qhov rais zais, nws tseem qhib thiab khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau tab sis tam sim no tsis pom ntawm koj lub vijtsam.

Q: Yuav ua li cas lub qhov rais zais?

A: Windows tuaj yeem muab zais vim muaj ntau yam laj thawj, xws li kev sib tsoo, software glitches, lossis qee yam kev siv txo qis.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem khaws lub qhov rai zais ntawm Mac?

A: Thaum cov txheej txheem tau hais los saum toj no tshwj xeeb rau Windows, cov neeg siv Mac tuaj yeem sim cov txuj ci zoo xws li siv Dock lossis Lub Hom Phiaj Tswj kom pom qhov rai zais.

Q: Yuav ua li cas yog tias tsis muaj cov txheej txheem no ua haujlwm?

A: Yog tias koj tau tso tseg tag nrho cov kev xaiv thiab tseem nrhiav tsis tau koj lub qhov rais zais, nws muaj peev xwm tias daim ntawv thov yuav poob lossis ntsib qhov yuam kev. Hauv cov xwm txheej zoo li no, rov pib dua daim ntawv thov lossis koj lub computer yuav tsim nyog.

Nrhiav lub qhov rais zais ntawm koj lub vijtsam tuaj yeem yog qhov kev ntxhov siab, tab sis nrog cov tswv yim yooj yim no, koj tuaj yeem rov nkag tau sai sai rau koj lub qhov rais ploj. Nco ntsoov nyob twj ywm thiab ua siab ntev thaum sim ntau txoj hauv kev, thiab sai sai koj yuav muaj koj lub qhov rais uas ploj lawm rov qab pom.