By

Kuv yuav rho tawm cov apps uas ntws kuv lub roj teeb li cas?

Niaj hnub no lub hnub nyoog digital, smartphones tau dhau los ua ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm peb lub neej. Los ntawm kev sib txuas lus mus rau kev lom zem, peb vam khom rau cov khoom siv no. Txawm li cas los xij, ib qho teeb meem uas ntau tus neeg siv smartphone ntsib yog lub roj teeb ntws sai. Thaum muaj peev xwm muaj ntau yam laj thawj tom qab qhov teeb meem no, ib qho kev ua txhaum loj yog feem ntau cov apps khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau. Yog li, koj tuaj yeem txheeb xyuas thiab tshem tawm cov roj teeb-draining apps li cas? Cia peb kawm paub.

Kev txheeb xyuas cov neeg ua txhaum cai

Txhawm rau txheeb xyuas cov apps uas ntws koj lub roj teeb, koj tuaj yeem ua raws li cov kauj ruam no:

1. Mus rau hauv koj lub xov tooj qhov chaw thiab xaiv "Battery" lossis "Battery Usage."

2. Nrhiav ib daim ntawv teev cov apps thiab lawv cov feem pua ​​ntawm kev siv roj teeb.

3. Tshawb xyuas cov apps uas haus cov roj teeb ntau heev.

Rho tawm cov roj teeb-draining Apps

Thaum koj tau txheeb xyuas cov apps uas ntws koj lub roj teeb, koj muaj ob peb txoj hauv kev los daws lawv:

1. Uninstall: Yog tias koj tsis tshua siv ib qho app lossis pom tias nws tsis tsim nyog, tsuas yog tshem tawm ntawm koj lub cuab yeej. Qhov no yuav tsis tsuas yog tso chaw cia xwb tab sis kuj tiv thaiv nws los ntawm kev siv koj lub roj teeb lub zog.

2. lov tes taw: Qee qhov kev teeb tsa ua ntej tsis tuaj yeem tshem tawm, tab sis koj tuaj yeem lov tes taw lawv. Qhov no yuav txwv tsis pub lawv khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau thiab ntws koj lub roj teeb.

3. Optimize: Ntau lub apps muaj lub roj teeb built-in optimization feature. Pab kom qhov kev xaiv no los txo lawv cov roj teeb siv yam tsis muaj kev tshem tawm lossis tsis ua haujlwm tag nrho.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

Q: Nws txhais li cas thaum lub app khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau?

A: Thaum lub app tab tom khiav hauv keeb kwm yav dhau, nws txhais tau tias nws nquag siv thiab siv cov peev txheej txawm tias koj tsis nquag siv nws.

Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tshem tawm tag nrho cov apps uas haus roj teeb?

A: Nws tsis pom zoo kom rho tawm tag nrho cov apps, vim qee qhov tseem ceeb rau kev ua haujlwm zoo ntawm koj lub cuab yeej. Hloov chaw, tsom rau kev txheeb xyuas thiab tshem tawm cov uas koj tsis tshua siv lossis pom qhov tsis tsim nyog.

Q: Puas yuav rho tawm cov roj teeb-draining apps daws tag nrho kuv cov teeb meem ntsig txog roj teeb?

A: Thaum tshem tawm cov roj teeb-draining apps tuaj yeem txhim kho koj lub roj teeb lub neej zoo, tuaj yeem muaj lwm yam ua rau lub roj teeb ntws, xws li lub vijtsam ci, kev sib txuas hauv network, lossis teeb meem kho vajtse.

Hauv kev xaus, kev txheeb xyuas thiab tshem tawm cov roj teeb-draining apps tuaj yeem pab txuas koj lub xov tooj smartphone lub roj teeb lub neej. Los ntawm ua raws li cov kauj ruam hais saum toj no, koj tuaj yeem tswj hwm koj lub cuab yeej siv hluav taws xob thiab txaus siab rau lub roj teeb uas siv tau ntev dua.