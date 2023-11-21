Guillain Barre ntau npaum li cas tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix?
Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix tau txais koob meej raws li kev tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, ib qho mob hnyav thiab mob hnyav tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster. Txawm li cas los xij, kev txhawj xeeb tau tshwm sim txog qhov muaj peev xwm txuas ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix thiab Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), uas tsis tshua muaj kev puas hlwb. Cia peb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus thiab tshawb nrhiav qhov tseeb.
GBS yog ib qho mob uas lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob ua yuam kev tawm tsam cov hlab ntsha peripheral, ua rau cov leeg tsis muaj zog thiab, thaum mob hnyav, tuag tes tuag taw. Txawm hais tias qhov tseeb ntawm GBS tsis paub, nws feem ntau ua ntej los ntawm kev kis kab mob, suav nrog kab mob los yog kab mob. Txawm hais tias kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim GBS tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tsawg kawg nkaus, nws tau pom tias muaj peev xwm tshwm sim ntawm qee cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.
Raws li Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob thiab Tiv Thaiv (CDC), qhov tshwm sim ntawm GBS tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix kwv yees kwv yees li ntawm 1 txog 2 tus neeg rau ib lab koob tshuaj. Qhov kev pheej hmoo no tseem ceeb tshaj qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim GBS tom qab tus kab mob shingles, uas kwv yees li ntawm 1 ntawm 3,000 tus neeg mob.
FAQ:
Q: Cov tsos mob ntawm Guillain Barre syndrome yog dab tsi?
A: Cov tsos mob ntawm GBS feem ntau pib nrog kev qaug zog thiab tingling ntawm ob txhais ceg thiab tuaj yeem ua rau cov leeg tsis muaj zog lossis tuag tes tuag taw. Nws tseem tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau lub cev sab sauv, lub ntsej muag, thiab cov leeg ua pa.
Q: Puas muaj kev pheej hmoo ntawm GBS tib yam rau txhua qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv?
A: Tsis yog, qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm GBS txawv nyob ntawm qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Qee cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, xws li tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob khaub thuas raws caij nyoog, tau cuam tshuam nrog kev pheej hmoo ntawm GBS nce ntxiv, thaum lwm tus tsis tau pom muaj kev koom tes tseem ceeb.
Q: Kuv puas yuav txhawj xeeb txog kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix?
A: Qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim GBS tom qab txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix tsawg heev. Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem nyob deb tshaj qhov kev pheej hmoo. Nws yog ib qho tsim nyog los sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab raws li koj tus kheej qhov xwm txheej.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum muaj kev pheej hmoo tsawg kawg ntawm kev tsim tus mob Guillain Barre tom qab tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix, qhov xwm txheej tau qis dua piv rau kev pheej hmoo cuam tshuam nrog tus kab mob shingles. Kev txhaj tshuaj tseem yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem, thiab cov txiaj ntsig ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix tshaj qhov muaj peev xwm txaus ntshai.