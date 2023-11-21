Kuv tuaj yeem qhia tau li cas yog tias kuv lub koob tshuaj yog bivalent?
Raws li COVID-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw txuas ntxiv mus, qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tseem ceeb tshaj plaws hauv kev tawm tsam tus kabmob. Nrog rau qhov tshwm sim ntawm kev hloov pauv tshiab, qee tus neeg yuav xav tias lawv cov koob txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob ntau yam. Hauv tsab xov xwm no, peb yuav tshawb xyuas seb yuav txiav txim siab seb koj lub zog puas yog bivalent, muab cov ntaub ntawv tsim nyog rau koj los txiav txim siab txog koj txoj kev noj qab haus huv.
Bivalent txhais li cas?
Bivalent hais txog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis tshuaj tiv thaiv uas muab kev tiv thaiv ob hom kab mob sib txawv lossis hom kab mob. Hauv qhov xwm txheej ntawm COVID-19, ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yuav muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob ntau yam ntawm tus kab mob.
Kuv tuaj yeem nrhiav tau li cas yog tias kuv lub koob yees duab yog bivalent?
Kev txiav txim siab yog tias koj qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob bivalent yuav tsum tau tshuaj xyuas cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb uas koj tau txais thiab sab laj cov lus qhia los yog cov ntaub ntawv muab los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv. Cov tuam txhab tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab cov koom haum saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv feem ntau tshaj tawm cov lus los yog hloov tshiab hais txog kev ua tau zoo ntawm lawv cov khoom tawm tsam ntau yam sib txawv. Tshawb xyuas lawv cov vev xaib raug cai lossis nrhiav kev taw qhia los ntawm cov kws kho mob tuaj yeem pab koj paub tseeb tias koj lub koob tshuaj muaj kev tiv thaiv bivalent.
FAQ:
1. Puas yog tag nrho cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 muaj ob npaug?
Tsis yog, tsis yog txhua qhov kev txhawb nqa COVID-19 yog ob npaug. Qee qhov boosters tsuas yog muab kev tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb los yog hom kab mob sib txawv. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los xyuas cov ntaub ntawv muab los ntawm cov chaw tsim tshuaj tiv thaiv lossis sab laj nrog cov kws kho mob kom txiav txim siab txog qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm koj lub koob tshuaj.
2. Kuv puas tuaj yeem sib xyaw thiab sib xyaw cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kom ua tiav kev tiv thaiv bivalent?
Kev sib xyaw thiab sib xyaw cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, tseem hu ua heterologous txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv, yog ib lub tswv yim tshawb nrhiav hauv qee lub tebchaws. Nws suav nrog kev txais ntau hom tshuaj tiv thaiv rau thawj koob thiab koob tshuaj txhaj tshuaj. Txawm hais tias txoj hauv kev no tuaj yeem muab kev tiv thaiv dav dav, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom ua raws li cov lus qhia thiab sab laj nrog kws kho mob rau cov lus qhia txog kev sib xyaw thiab sib xyaw tshuaj tiv thaiv.
3. Yuav ua li cas yog tias kuv lub koob tshuaj tsis yog bivalent?
Yog tias koj lub koob tshuaj tsis yog bivalent, nws tseem muab kev tiv thaiv tiv thaiv kab mob tshwj xeeb lossis cov kab mob sib txawv. Kev txhaj tshuaj tseem yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev txo qis qhov hnyav ntawm COVID-19 cov tsos mob thiab tiv thaiv kev mus pw hauv tsev kho mob. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ua raws li kev ntsuas kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, xws li hnav lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg thiab xyaum tu cev kom zoo, kom txo qis kev pheej hmoo kis mob.
Hauv kev xaus, kev txiav txim siab yog tias koj lub koob tshuaj yog bivalent yuav tsum tau tshuaj xyuas cov ntaub ntawv muab los ntawm cov chaw tsim tshuaj tiv thaiv thiab sab laj cov lus qhia. Txawm hais tias tsis yog txhua tus boosters yog bivalent, lawv tseem muaj kev tiv thaiv cov kab mob tshwj xeeb lossis cov kab mob sib txawv. Nyob twj ywm paub, ua raws li cov lus pom zoo, thiab sab laj nrog kws kho mob rau cov lus qhia tus kheej txog koj qhov kev txhaj tshuaj.