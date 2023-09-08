Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

OSIRIS-REx Sample Capsule Returns to Earth Loaded With Asteroid Material

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
OSIRIS-REx Sample Capsule Returns to Earth Loaded With Asteroid Material

Early on Sunday, September 24, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s sample capsule will reenter Earth’s atmosphere, bringing with it approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of rocky material collected from the surface of asteroid Bennu in 2020. This sample is not only NASA’s first asteroid sample but also the largest ever collected in space.

Once the spacecraft reaches a distance of approximately 63,000 miles above Earth’s surface, a message from operators on the ground will trigger the release of the capsule, sending it spinning towards the Earth’s atmosphere. The spacecraft will then divert its course towards the asteroid Apophis, continuing its mission under a new name: OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer).

After a four-hour journey through space, the capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 27,650 mph. The compression of Earth’s atmosphere will create enough heat to envelope the capsule in a superheated ball of fire. However, a heat shield will protect the sample, maintaining a temperature similar to that of Bennu’s surface.

To ensure a safe landing, parachutes will be deployed. First, a drogue parachute will stabilize the capsule’s descent to subsonic speeds, followed by the deployment of the main chute. The main chute will carry the capsule the rest of the way, slowing it down to approximately 11 mph upon touchdown.

Once the capsule lands in a designated area on a military range in Utah, a recovery team will approach it. The team will track the capsule’s path using thermal and optical instruments, and retrieve it as quickly as possible to avoid contaminating the sample with Earth’s environment.

After being located and packaged, the capsule will be flown via helicopter to a temporary clean room on the military range. There, it will undergo initial processing and disassembly before being transported by aircraft to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. At the center, the sample will be documented, cared for, and distributed for analysis to scientists around the world.

Source: Nathan Marder

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments