Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Hamilton Los rau Wales: Tau txais koj daim pib tam sim no!

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Hamilton Los rau Wales: Tau txais koj daim pib tam sim no!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

Qhov chaw:
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments