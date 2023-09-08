Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Google Keep for Android Gets Text Formatting Feature

Sep 8, 2023
Google Keep for Android Gets Text Formatting Feature

Google Keep for Android is finally rolling out a new feature that allows users to format text. This highly requested feature gives users the ability to customize and add emphasis to their text through bolding, underlining, italicizing, and heading styles. The update is currently only available for new notes and not older ones, and it is limited to the Android app, with formatting not appearing on the web.

To access the text formatting feature, users will see a new underlined “A” icon in the notes toolbar. This will open a menu with options for Heading 1 (H1), Heading 2 (H2), Bold, Italics, Underlined, and Strikethrough. The formatting behavior is similar to other text editors.

While the feature is currently rolling out and may not be available for all users, Google has announced that it will be coming to existing notes in the “coming weeks.” The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

It’s important to note that formatting will be preserved when copying text from other sources into Google Keep. However, users can easily remove formatting by using the “Clear formatting” option in the toolbar.

Overall, this update to Google Keep adds a new level of customization and flexibility to the note-taking app. Users now have more control over how their text looks, making it easier to highlight important information or create organized notes.

