Google's Ambitious Plan nkag mus rau Gaming Industry

Thaum nws los txog rau hauv kev lag luam gaming, Google tau npau suav loj. Nyob rau hauv nws txoj kev nrhiav kom tau ib tug foothold nyob rau hauv gaming, lub tech loj heev tshawb nrhiav ntau yam tswv yim, nrog rau kev koom tes nrog Tencent kom tau ib tug tseem ceeb ceg txheem ntseeg nyob rau hauv lub renowned game developer, Epic Games.
Coj los ntawm nws qhov kev ua si streaming platform, Stadia, Google tsom mus cuam tshuam kev lag luam thiab ua kom nws muaj peev xwm nrog kev nqis peev hauv cov ntsiab lus. Thaum xub thawj, lub tuam txhab tau txiav txim siab ua lag luam zoo rau Stadia tab sis thaum kawg pivoted los tsim nws tus kheej cov npe thawj zaug thiab koom tes nrog cov tshaj tawm thib peb.
Hauv kev hais plaub ntug tsis ntev los no ntawm Epic Games thiab Google, nws tau tshaj tawm tias Phil Harrison, tus thawj coj ntawm Stadia, tau tawm tswv yim zoo. Harrison tau hais tias Google koom tes nrog Tencent thiab sib sau ua ke yuav tag nrho ntawm Epic Games 'shares. Qhov kev txav no yuav ua rau Google muaj txiaj ntsig zoo nrog kev koom ua tswv cuab ntawm Fortnite, qhov kev ua si uas ua rau muaj txiaj ntsig $ 5.5 nphom hauv cov nyiaj tau los hauv 2018, txhim kho nws txoj haujlwm ua ib qho kev ua si loj tshaj plaws thaum lub sijhawm.
Thaum tsis muaj kev pom zoo nrog Tencent, Google kuj tau tshawb nrhiav qhov muaj peev xwm tau txais 20% ceg txheem ntseeg hauv Epic Games rau staggering $ 2 billion. Cov ntaub ntawv hauv tsev hais plaub tau nthuav tawm kev sib tham email ntawm Google cov thawj coj, ua rau pom lub tswv yim ua ntej thiab cov phiaj xwm rau lub platform gaming.
Qhov peev xwm tau los lossis kev nqis peev hauv Epic Games tau pom tias yog kev tawm tswv yim los ua kom Google qhov ncav cuag thoob plaws nws cov kev pabcuam ntau yam. Phil Harrison tau hais txog yuav ua li cas Fortnite tuaj yeem txhawb kev loj hlob rau Google lub YouTube platform los ntawm kev nce sijhawm saib game. Tsis tas li ntawd, kev nqis peev tuaj yeem pab Google hloov ntau lab tus neeg ua si los ntawm Amazon Web Services mus rau nws Google Cloud Platform thiab tsim kom muaj kev ruaj ntseg hauv kev lag luam gaming.
Thaum Google cov phiaj xwm nkag mus rau hauv kev lag luam gaming los ntawm Epic Games tsis tuaj yeem ua tiav, nws tau nthuav tawm lub tuam txhab kev txiav txim siab los ua tus cim hauv kev lag luam sib tw. Txog tam sim no, Tencent tuav 40% feem pua ntawm Epic Games, thaum Sony Corp. muaj 5% ceg txheem ntseeg, nrog Epic Games raug nqi ntau dua $ 31 nphom.
FAQ
1. Stadia yog dab tsi?
Stadia yog huab gaming platform tsim los ntawm Google. Nws tso cai rau cov neeg siv kwj cov yeeb yaj kiab ua si ntawm ntau yam khoom siv yam tsis tas yuav tsum muaj kev ua si tshwj xeeb.
2. Epic Games yog dab tsi?
Epic Games yog tus tsim tawm video game thiab tshaj tawm, paub zoo tshaj plaws los tsim kev ua si nrov xws li Fortnite, Gears of War, thiab Unreal Tournament.
3. Leej twg yog Tencent?
Tencent yog ib lub koom haum suav teb thoob ntiaj teb uas tshwj xeeb hauv ntau yam kev pabcuam hauv internet thiab cov khoom lag luam. Nws yog ib lub tuam txhab ua yeeb yaj kiab loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb thiab tau lees paub tias yog ib tus neeg tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam.
Tau qhov twg los: The Verge