Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Game Director tshaj tawm Starfield ua qhov Greatest Single-Player Game puas tau

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Game Director tshaj tawm Starfield ua qhov Greatest Single-Player Game puas tau

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has been receiving praise from both players and industry experts. David Jaffe, the director behind acclaimed games such as God of War and Twisted Metal, recently declared Starfield to be the best single-player game he has ever played.

Despite the game’s bugs and issues, players have embraced Starfield for its open-world, compelling plot, and technical achievements. Fans of Bethesda and industry veterans alike have commended the studio for creating a memorable gaming experience.

Jaffe’s endorsement of Starfield comes after he completed the main quest and explored some of the side content. He shared his sentiments through a post on X, stating, “And that’s STARFIELD. I’ve only completed the main quest and touched a bit of the side stuff, but at the moment: it’s the best single-player game I’ve ever played.”

To further express his enthusiasm, Jaffe posted an image of the game credits, showcasing his appreciation for the team behind Starfield. He also shared a screenshot revealing the amount of time it took him to finish his playthrough, which was nearly two and a half days.

After Jaffe’s praise became public, fans and critics of the game voiced their opinions. One fan stated, “Insane praise by the man himself. It’s definitely my Game of the Year for a fact and easily one of Bethesda’s best games.” However, there were also those who disagreed, with one user calling it the “most ‘meh’ game” they have played personally.

Starfield is now available on Game Pass, offering the perfect opportunity for players to embark on their own interstellar adventure. Stay updated with the latest news and guides by visiting our Starfield page.

Qhov chaw:
– David Jaffe’s post on X

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Nanocatalysts ntawm Kev Lag Luam Thoob Ntiaj Teb Tech: Ib Daim Ntawv Qhia Txog

Sep 11, 2023
Xov Xwm

Lub Limitations ntawm Physics: Predicting Unpredictable

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Kev Npaj Nto: Kev nce qib hauv Ntiaj Teb Pem Teb Sib Tsoo Tshuab Technology

Sep 11, 2023 0 Comments
technology

Apple's Hloov mus rau USB-C ntawm iPhone 15: Kev Tsav Tsheb, Tab sis muaj txiaj ntsig

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
technology

Ginger: Ib qho tshuaj ntsuab rau cem quav

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
technology

Starfield tau txais kev txhawb nqa Mods tuaj hauv 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments