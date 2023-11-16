Google Dub Friday Muag: Tshwj Xeeb Nqis Rau Cov Khoom Siv Nrov

Looking for great deals on the latest tech gadgets? Look no further. Google is offering exclusive discounts on a wide range of devices for this year’s Black Friday sale. From smartphones to smart home devices, there’s something for everyone. The sale is available until December 1st, so don’t miss out on these fantastic offers.

One of the highlights of the sale is the discounted price of Google’s popular Pixel series. The Pixel 8, with its cutting-edge features and exceptional camera capabilities, is now available at just $749, down from $949. If you’re on the lookout for a more advanced option, the Pixel 8 Pro, priced at $1,099 (originally $1,349), offers an even more premium experience.

For those interested in wearable tech, the Pixel Watch 2 is now available for $399 instead of $479.99. Designed to seamlessly integrate with your Google ecosystem, this smartwatch is a perfect companion for your daily activities.

Apart from smartphones and smartwatches, Google is also offering discounts on their range of smart home devices. The Nest Hub Max, equipped with a vibrant display and powerful speakers, can now be yours for just $179, down from $299. Additionally, the Nest Thermostat and Nest Learning Thermostat are available at discounted prices of $129.99 (originally $179.99) and $249 (originally $329), respectively.

Exciting savings are also available on Google accessories. Save 50 percent on accessories for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, and enjoy 15 percent off select accessories for the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

To explore the full range of discounted products and learn more about this exclusive sale, visit the official Google Black Friday Sale page. Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your tech devices at unbeatable prices!

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. How long is the Google Black Friday sale available?

The Google Black Friday sale is available until December 1st, allowing customers ample time to take advantage of the exclusive discounts.

2. Can I find discounts on Google smartphones during the sale?

Yes, Google is offering discounts on its popular smartphone series, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

3. Are there any deals on Google smartwatches?

Absolutely! The Pixel Watch 2 is available at a discounted price during the Black Friday sale.

4. What other Google devices are on sale?

Google is offering discounts on various smart home devices, such as the Nest Hub Max, Nest Thermostat, and Nest Learning Thermostat.

5. Do the discounts apply to Google device accessories?

Yes, you can enjoy savings on accessories for Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.