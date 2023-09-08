Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Google’s Gboard Introduces Proofread Feature to Improve Content Quality

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Google’s Gboard, known as one of the best keyboards on Android, has recently added an exciting new feature. The latest beta version of the Gboard app (v13.4) now includes a ‘Proofread’ option, powered by generative AI, which can check texts for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and fix them seamlessly. This addition eliminates the need for third-party services like Grammarly.

According to 9To5Google, the Proofread option appears in Gboard’s toolbar. Upon tapping the option, the feature processes the content and provides a revised version with any identified errors corrected. Users have the choice to replace their original content with the revised version by tapping the thumbs-up button. Alternatively, they can dismiss the suggestion by clicking the thumbs-down button.

In addition to the Proofread option, Gboard will display a ‘Fix it’ button. This button automatically corrects errors without showing the revised version or allowing the user to accept or reject the suggestion. However, the distinction between the ‘Proofread’ and ‘Fix it’ options requires further clarification.

The ‘Fix it’ button will initially appear in Gboard’s toolbar, and upon tapping it, users will receive a prompt explaining that “the text that’s proofread will be sent to Google and temporarily processed to create grammar and writing suggestions.” Users must accept these terms and conditions before they can use the feature.

There is currently no information on when these new features will be available in the stable version of the Gboard app. The development and testing of generative AI features typically require significant time and effort before they can be released to the public. Hopefully, Samsung will also incorporate an AI-powered feature to enhance the quality of written content in the Samsung Keyboard.

– 9To5Google

