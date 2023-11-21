Frontegg Unveils Next-Generation Customer Identity Platform on AWS Marketplace

Frontegg, tus thawj coj ntawm cov neeg siv khoom ntiag tug platform, tau tshaj tawm tias muaj nws cov kev daws teeb meem tshiab ntawm AWS Marketplace. Qhov kev sib koom tes no tso cai rau cov neeg siv khoom Frontegg thiab cov kev cia siab tshiab tau yooj yim nkag mus thiab siv lub platform txoj kev muaj peev xwm los ntawm AWS Marketplace cov txheej txheem kev yuav khoom tau yooj yim thiab kev siv cov nqi raws li kev xaiv.
Sagi Rodin, co-founder thiab CEO ntawm Frontegg hais tias "Peb lub platform hloov pauv cov kev tswj hwm cov neeg siv khoom, txhawb nqa cov koom haum thiab cov neeg siv khoom kawg ib yam nkaus," "Los ntawm kev coj Frontegg mus rau kev lag luam ua lag luam huab cua ua lag luam, peb tab tom teeb tsa tus qauv kev lag luam tshiab hauv kev tswj hwm tus kheej thiab cov neeg siv khoom. SaaS cov tuam txhab tuaj yeem ua kom nrawm nrawm thiab ntsuas lawv cov ntawv thov sai nrog peb cov yam ntxwv siab heev. Nrog rau kev txhim kho tsis ntev los no thiab peb muaj nyob ntawm AWS Marketplace, peb tau ua tiav rau kev loj hlob txuas ntxiv. "
Frontegg tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm Frontegg Forward, suite ntawm cov yam ntxwv tshiab tsim los txhim kho cov neeg siv thiab kev tswj hwm tus kheej, nrog rau kev tsom mus rau qhov nrawm thiab yooj yim. Qhov no suav nrog Hierarchies feature, uas tso cai rau cov neeg siv los tsim cov txheej txheem sib koom ua ke, thiab Security Suite, muab kev saib xyuas kev nyab xeeb ntawm lub sijhawm, kev txhawb nqa neeg siv kawg, thiab kev tshawb nrhiav kev hem thawj. Tsis tas li ntawd, Txoj Cai Lij Choj muaj peev xwm muab cov koom haum nrog kev tswj hwm thiab cov ntsiab lus-paub txog kev nkag mus rau cov neeg siv raws li lub luag haujlwm thiab kev tso cai. Thaum kawg, Cov Teeb Meem muaj peev xwm muab cov kev tshuaj ntsuam xyuas kom muaj zog los txhawb kev txhawb nqa kev muag khoom, txo kev pheej hmoo, thiab kev nkag siab ntawm thaj chaw nthuav dav.
Raws li lub npe saum toj kawg nkaus CIAM (Cov Neeg Siv Khoom Siv Tus Kheej thiab Kev Tswj Xyuas Kev Nkag Mus) tau lees paub los ntawm G2 Crowd, Frontegg muab cov txheej txheem dav dav ntawm kev tswj hwm tus kheej ua haujlwm. Los ntawm seamless onboarding ntws thiab cov neeg siv tau zoo heev rau kev tso cai muaj zog, kev tswj lub luag haujlwm, kev ntsuas kev ruaj ntseg ntawm tus account, thiab kev txhawb nqa ntau, Frontegg equips SaaS tuam txhab uas muag nrog cov cuab yeej tsim nyog los txhim kho kev ruaj ntseg thiab cov neeg siv kev paub.
Yog xav paub ntxiv txog Frontegg lub tswv yim tshiab ntawm cov neeg siv khoom ntiag tug platform thiab nkag mus rau kev sim dawb, mus saib lawv nplooj ntawv AWS Marketplace.
Tau qhov twg los: GlobeNewswire.com
FAQ
Frontegg yog dab tsi?
Frontegg yog tus neeg siv khoom ntiag tug platform uas txhawb nqa SaaS cov tuam txhab los txhim kho kev ruaj ntseg thiab cov neeg siv kev paub dhau los ntawm kev tswj hwm tus kheej ua haujlwm.
AWS Marketplace yog dab tsi?
AWS Marketplace yog cov ntawv teev npe online uas cov neeg siv khoom ntawm Amazon Web Services (AWS) tuaj yeem nrhiav, yuav, xa tawm, thiab tswj hwm software thib peb, cov kev pabcuam, thiab cov kev daws teeb meem los txhawb lawv cov lag luam.
Dab tsi yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Frontegg Forward?
Frontegg Forward qhia ntau yam tshiab, suav nrog Hierarchies, uas tso cai rau cov neeg siv los tsim cov txheej txheem nyuaj, thiab Security Suite, muab kev saib xyuas kev nyab xeeb ntawm lub sijhawm tiag tiag, kev txhawb nqa rau cov neeg siv kawg, thiab kev tshawb nrhiav kev hem thawj. Tsis tas li ntawd, Frontegg Forward muab Kev Tsim Nyog rau cov neeg siv kev tswj hwm kev nkag mus rau cov neeg siv khoom thiab Cov Teeb Meem rau kev txheeb xyuas zoo.
Kuv tuaj yeem nkag mus rau qhov kev sim dawb ntawm Frontegg li cas?
Txhawm rau nkag mus rau qhov kev sim dawb ntawm Frontegg, mus saib lawv nplooj ntawv AWS Marketplace thiab ua raws li cov lus qhia.