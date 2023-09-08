Lub neej hauv nroog

Kev Sib Tw Hluav Taws Dawb Hnub So: Yeej Muaj hmoo Royale Voucher thiab Mystic Seeker Riam Phom Loot Crates

Sep 8, 2023
Kev Sib Tw Hluav Taws Dawb Hnub So: Yeej Muaj hmoo Royale Voucher thiab Mystic Seeker Riam Phom Loot Crates

The Free Fire Weekend Challenge is the latest activity in the game that offers players a chance to win a Luck Royale Voucher and 3x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates. This challenge requires players to either achieve a certain number of victories or deal a specific amount of damage with grenades to obtain the rewards.

To receive a free Luck Royale Voucher, players must either achieve three Booyahs or deal 3000 damage with grenades. To earn the 3x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates, players need to achieve eight Booyahs or deal 5000 damage with grenades.

The Free Fire Weekend Challenge began on September 8, 2023, and will continue until September 10, 2023. The requirements of the challenge are not overly difficult, and players who actively engage with the game should be able to complete them easily.

To collect the rewards, players must follow these steps:

  1. Complete the necessary objectives outlined above.
  2. Access the event tab and select the Path to Victory section.
  3. Enter the Weekend Challenge tab and click the claim button.

Players will then receive the Luck Royale Voucher and Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates. The Luck Royale Vouchers must be used before the expiry date of October 31, 2023, while the Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crates can be utilized at any time from the vault section.

10x Gold Drop and Arm Wave Emote Events

In addition to the Weekend Challenge, the Path to Victory campaign includes several other exciting events. The 10x Gold Drop incentive provides players with additional Gold for every match played between September 8 and September 10, 2023, from 10:00 PM to 11:59 PM. Players can also earn up to 1000 Gold for free from Daily Gold Drop by participating in BR, CS, or LW matches.

Another ongoing event offers players the chance to win a free Arm Wave emote. By playing a certain number of ranked Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches, players can unlock various rewards, including Gold, Luck Royale Vouchers, and the Arm Wave emote itself.

The requirements for the Arm Wave emote event are as follows:

  • Play 10 BR or CS ranked matches to receive 2000x Gold.
  • Play 20 BR or CS ranked matches to obtain 3x Luck Royale Vouchers.
  • Play 40 BR or CS ranked matches to win the Arm Wave emote or 5x Gold Royale Vouchers.

Upon completing 40 ranked matches, players will qualify for all the rewards, including the emote. If players already own the emote, they will have the option to select Gold Royale Vouchers instead.

