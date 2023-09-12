Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Kev Lag Luam Muag Khoom Lag Luam qeeb qeeb hauv lub Yim Hli, tab sis tseem nyob saum RBI Lub Hom Phiaj

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Kev Lag Luam Muag Khoom Lag Luam qeeb qeeb hauv lub Yim Hli, tab sis tseem nyob saum RBI Lub Hom Phiaj

The latest official data released on Tuesday revealed that retail inflation in India slowed down in August to 6.83% from a year ago. However, it continues to be higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% (+/-2). In July, consumer inflation had reached a 15-month high of 7.44%.

The decrease in inflation can be attributed to easing prices of edible oil and a slight decline in vegetable inflation. The combined food price index eased to 9.94% in August compared to a rise of 11.51% in the previous month. This indicates a gradual stabilization of food prices.

It is important to note that retail inflation has remained above the desired target for several months. This persistent high inflation rate can have adverse effects on the economy, including reduced purchasing power and increased production costs for businesses. The Reserve Bank of India has been closely monitoring the situation and implementing various measures to control inflation.

Inflation is the rate at which the general level of prices for goods and services is rising, and subsequently, the purchasing power of currency is falling. It is an important economic indicator used by central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of India, to make decisions regarding monetary policy.

While the decrease in retail inflation is a positive development, it is essential to continue monitoring the situation to ensure that inflation remains within the desired range. Efforts to stabilize food prices and control inflation will play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and stability.

Qhov chaw:
– “Retail inflation slows to 6.83% in August from a year ago” – HT Media Limited
- Reserve Bank ntawm Is Nrias teb

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Xov Xwm

Wordle Review: Analyzing Puzzle Wordle 819

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Xov Xwm

Ancient Bacteria thawj zaug rau Colonize av tshaj 407 lab xyoo dhau los

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Xov Xwm

Kev sib piv ntawm Sonos Beam (Gen 2) thiab Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Lub Caij Ntuj Sov Ua Ntej Yuav Saib Xyuas Thaum Lub Cuaj Hli

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Captures Colliding Galaxies hauv Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb Nyob deb

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj tus Wide-Field Telescope ntes cov duab zoo nkauj ntawm Andromeda Galaxy

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments