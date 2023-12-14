EVE Vanguard's First Strike Event Concludes with Exciting Plans for the Future

The recently concluded EVE Vanguard’s First Strike event has left players eagerly awaiting the next phase of playtesting. CCP Games, the developer of EVE Online, expressed their gratitude to the fans for participating in this initial test and promised that there are more exciting trials to come on the path to a full first-person shooter (FPS) launch.

While CCP Games did not reveal any specific numbers regarding player participation or the impact of the Vanguard testing on the ongoing Pirate Insurgencies across New Eden’s star clusters, they did take to Twitter to showcase some notable player achievements. These accolades included the players with the highest number of Vanguard kills, melee kills, and more.

Personally, the experience in Vanguard has been highly enjoyable for many players. The opportunity to step into the shoes of a Vanguard clone and create chaos upon the battlefields has been both challenging and incredibly fun. Despite encountering defeat a few times, the overall experience was well-received.

Although the First Strike playtest lasted only four days, it undoubtedly provided valuable insights to the CCP Games team. The developers are enthusiastic about collaborating with the player community to further refine and enhance this module. During a preview session, CCP Burger and CCP Collins expressed their intentions to conduct numerous tests, although they refrained from specifying dates.

Now, the developers have provided a more concrete timeline. The Vanguard website has revealed that the next event is scheduled for January 2024, meaning players won’t have to wait long for the next thrilling phase. While exact details remain undisclosed for now, it is expected that more information will be shared after the upcoming holiday break. In the meantime, CCP Games aims to analyze the feedback from the First Strike playtest and also allow their hardworking team a well-deserved rest.

Meanwhile, the entire EVE Online community is experiencing a newfound sense of vibrancy with the recent release of Havoc, the second expansion of 2023. This convergence of events is undoubtedly adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the future of Vanguard and the overall EVE Online universe.