Edifier W320TN: A Smart and High-Quality True Wireless Earbuds

The Edifier W320TN True Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds have recently hit the market, offering users an advanced audio experience. These earbuds are packed with features such as an AI Multimodal Adaptive System, LDAC audio encoding, and a focus on enhancing both music playback and phone calls.

The standout feature of the W320TN is its AI Multimodal Adaptive System, which combines sounds and algorithms to provide robust noise cancellation, high-fidelity sound quality, and clear voice calls. Edifier has addressed the common issue of air leakage through careful analysis and testing, striking a balance between noise isolation and awareness of the real world.

When it comes to audio quality, the W320TN doesn’t disappoint. With LDAC audio encoding and decoding and a 96kHz/24 bit sampling rate, these earbuds can transmit three times the musical details compared to their competitors. Additionally, they are Hi-Res Wireless certified, ensuring accurate audio decoding and restoration for an immersive audio experience.

Crystal-clear voice calls are another highlight of these earbuds. They feature 3+3 microphones with AI Adaptive Environmental Noise Cancellation, which actively eliminates background noise to ensure uninterrupted conversations, even in noisy environments.

The W320TN offers a long battery life, with just a 10-minute charge providing an hour of use. With the ANC turned on, the earbuds provide 3.5 hours of playtime, which extends to 5.5 hours when the ANC is turned off. Coupled with the charging case, the W320TN offers a total playtime of 14 hours with ANC and 22 hours with ANC off.

In terms of ergonomics and additional features, the W320TN offers an open-fit, lightweight design to reduce ear pressure. It also features an infrared wearing detection sensor that pauses music and noise cancellation when the earbuds are removed. These earbuds can be connected to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, enabling fast device switching. With an IP54 rating, they are sweat and splash-proof, suitable for gym-goers and outdoor enthusiasts.

For mobile gamers, the W320TN offers a low latency of 80ms in game mode, ensuring better audio-video synchronization for competitive gaming.

Priced at £99.99, the Edifier W320TN falls into the mid-range market category but packs a range of features that make it a worthy investment for audio enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the Edifier W320TN offers a combination of smart technology and high-quality audio output. With its intelligent features, focus on audio and call quality, and durability, these earbuds cater to a wide range of users, including audiophiles, busy professionals, and everyday consumers.

Source: Mighty Gadget (www.mightygadget.co.uk)