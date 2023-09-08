Lub neej hauv nroog

Nrov Tech YouTuber Ceeb Toom Txog Kev Yuav Solana Saga Crypto Xov Tooj

Sep 8, 2023
Tech influencer Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD on YouTube, has advised against purchasing the Solana Saga cryptocurrency phone. In his review, Brownlee expressed dissatisfaction with the phone, stating that it is only geared towards the Solana cryptocurrency stack and has limited functionality for mainstream users.

Brownlee criticized both the smartphone features and the crypto capabilities of the Solana Saga. According to him, the camera quality was average, and the battery capacity was insufficient for a phone of its size. Additionally, the Solana Saga connects exclusively to the Solana blockchain and does not support other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

He described the phone as “ahead of its time” at best and “completely useless” for everyday users at worst. Despite praising the phone’s build quality and clean software interface, Brownlee emphasized that these pros may not justify its $600 price tag, especially when there are alternative phones available with better features and a lower cost.

The Solana Saga comes with the Solana Mobile Stack, which enables apps to interact with the Solana blockchain. It also includes a seed vault and a d-apps store listing popular crypto apps. However, according to Brownlee, these features are unlikely to be of practical use to most users.

While the Solana Saga may have niche appeal to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Brownlee suggests considering alternative options like the Pixel 7 or the upcoming Pixel 8, which offer better value for money and more versatile features.

