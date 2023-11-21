Puas yog Walmart muaj lub txhab nyiaj?
Hauv xyoo tas los no, Walmart tau dhau los ua lub zog tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam muag khoom, muab ntau yam khoom thiab kev pabcuam rau ntau lab tus neeg siv khoom thoob ntiaj teb. Txawm li cas los xij, txawm tias nws qhov kev ncav cuag, muaj ib qho kev xav tsis zoo uas Walmart muaj lub txhab nyiaj. Cia peb nkag siab qhov tseeb tom qab qhov kev thov no thiab tshawb nrhiav qhov tseeb.
Ua ntej thiab qhov tseem ceeb, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom paub meej tias Walmart tsis muaj lub txhab nyiaj. Thaum lub khw muag khoom loj tshaj plaws muab kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag rau nws cov neeg siv khoom, xws li kev hloov pauv nyiaj, kos cov nyiaj ntsuab, thiab daim npav rho nyiaj them ua ntej, nws tsis muaj nws lub tsev txhab nyiaj. Hloov chaw, Walmart koom tes nrog cov tuam txhab nyiaj txiag uas twb muaj lawm los muab cov kev pabcuam no.
Walmart cov kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag feem ntau yog txhawb nqa los ntawm kev koom tes nrog ntau lub tsev txhab nyiaj thiab cov chaw muab kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag. Piv txwv li, lawv tau koom tes nrog Green Dot Corporation los muab Walmart MoneyCard, daim npav rho nyiaj them ua ntej uas tso cai rau cov neeg siv khoom tswj hwm lawv cov nyiaj yooj yim. Tsis tas li ntawd, Walmart tau koom tes nrog MoneyGram kom cov neeg siv khoom xa thiab tau txais kev hloov nyiaj hauv khw.
FAQ:
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem qhib lub txhab nyiaj hauv txhab nyiaj ntawm Walmart?
A: Tsis yog, Walmart tsis muab cov kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj ib txwm muaj lossis tso cai rau cov neeg siv khoom qhib cov txhab nyiaj hauv txhab nyiaj. Txawm li cas los xij, lawv muab lwm cov kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag xws li daim tshev nyiaj ntsuab thiab daim npav rho nyiaj them ua ntej.
Q: Puas yog Walmart cov kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab txhim khu kev qha?
A: Yog lawm, Walmart cov kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag tau txais kev txhawb nqa los ntawm cov koom tes muaj koob npe thiab ua raws li cov qauv kev cai nruj. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib txwm xav kom siv ceev faj thiab nyeem cov nqe lus thiab cov xwm txheej ua ntej siv cov kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag.
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais qiv nyiaj los ntawm Walmart?
A: Tsis yog, Walmart tsis muab qiv ncaj qha. Yog tias koj xav tau kev qiv nyiaj, nws raug nquahu kom tshawb nrhiav cov kev xaiv uas muaj los ntawm cov tsev txhab nyiaj ib txwm muaj lossis lwm lub tsev qiv nyiaj.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum Walmart muab ntau yam kev pabcuam nyiaj txiag rau nws cov neeg siv khoom, nws tsis muaj lub txhab nyiaj. Hloov chaw, cov khw muag khoom loj nrog cov tuam txhab nyiaj txiag tsim los muab cov kev pabcuam no. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nkag siab txog qhov sib txawv ntawm Walmart qhov kev muab nyiaj txiag thiab cov kev pabcuam hauv tuam txhab nyiaj ib txwm muaj los txiav txim siab txog koj cov kev xav tau nyiaj txiag.