Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID puas hnav?
Raws li COVID-19 kev kis thoob ntiaj teb txuas ntxiv cuam tshuam rau cov zej zog thoob ntiaj teb, kev txhim kho thiab kev faib tshuaj tiv thaiv tau dhau los ua qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tawm tsam tus kabmob. Nrog ntau lab tus tib neeg tau txais lawv cov koob tshuaj, cov lus nug tau tshwm sim txog kev tiv thaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntev. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tus kab mob COVID puas tau siv sijhawm ntev? Cia peb tshawb txog lub ntsiab lus no thiab teeb pom kev rau qee cov lus nug uas nquag nug.
Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog dab tsi?
Kev siv tshuaj tiv thaiv yog hais txog qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv los tiv thaiv kev kis kab mob lossis txo qhov mob hnyav ntawm cov neeg tau txhaj tshuaj. Nws yog feem ntau ntsuas los ntawm kev sim tshuaj ntsuam xyuas thiab sawv cev rau qhov feem pua ntawm cov kab mob txo qis ntawm cov neeg tau txhaj tshuaj piv rau cov neeg tsis tau txhaj tshuaj.
Txawm hais tias nws tseem tseem ntxov ntxov hauv kev tshaj tawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, cov pov thawj tam sim no qhia tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 muab kev tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv tus mob hnyav, pw hauv tsev kho mob, thiab tuag. Txawm li cas los xij, lub sijhawm tiv thaiv no tseem tab tom kawm. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias lub tswv yim ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv "hnav tawm" tsis txhais tau tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yuav tsis muaj txiaj ntsig tom qab qee lub sijhawm. Hloov chaw, nws hais txog qhov muaj peev xwm xav tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob lossis koob tshuaj ntxiv kom muaj kev tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv cov kab mob tshiab lossis kev tiv thaiv kab mob thaum lub sijhawm.
Yam dab tsi cuam tshuam rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv ntev?
Ob peb yam tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau kev ua haujlwm ntev ntawm kev tiv thaiv tshuaj tiv thaiv. Cov no suav nrog hom tshuaj tiv thaiv tshwj xeeb, tus tib neeg lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, muaj qhov hloov pauv tshiab, thiab tag nrho cov kab mob kis hauv zej zog. Kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua thiab kev txheeb xyuas cov ntaub ntawv tiag tiag hauv ntiaj teb yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev txiav txim siab ua haujlwm ntev ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19.
Puas yuav tsim nyog txhaj tshuaj?
Raws li cov kev hloov pauv tshiab tau tshwm sim thiab tus kab mob txuas ntxiv mus, qhov xav tau kev txhaj tshuaj txhawb zog tau tshawb nrhiav. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv tuaj yeem pab txhim kho thiab txuas ntxiv tiv thaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog tawm tsam cov kab mob tshiab uas yuav ua rau qee qhov kev tiv thaiv tiv thaiv kab mob uas tsim los ntawm thawj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv. Cov kws saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thiab cov chaw tsim tshuaj tiv thaiv tau saib xyuas qhov xwm txheej thiab npaj rau cov phiaj xwm txhawb zog yog tias lawv tsim nyog.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum lub sijhawm ntawm kev tiv thaiv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv COVID-19 tseem tab tom kawm, cov pov thawj tam sim no qhia tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv muaj kev tiv thaiv tseem ceeb thiab ntev ntev tiv thaiv kev mob hnyav. Kev tshawb fawb tsis tu ncua thiab kev soj ntsuam yuav muab cov kev nkag siab tseem ceeb rau qhov xav tau kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob thiab tag nrho cov kav ntev ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob. Nyob rau lub sijhawm no, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum ua raws li cov lus qhia txog kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, suav nrog kev hnav lub ntsej muag, kev nyob sib ze, thiab kev tu cev ntawm tes, txhawm rau txo qis kev pheej hmoo kis tus kab mob.