Puas yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent pab tiv thaiv Covid ntev?
Raws li lub ntiaj teb txuas ntxiv cuam tshuam nrog Covid-19 kev kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, cov kws tshawb fawb thiab cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua haujlwm tsis tu ncua txhawm rau nrhiav txoj hauv kev zoo los tiv thaiv tus kabmob thiab nws cov teebmeem mus ntev. Ib qho kev daws teeb meem uas tsis ntev los no tau txais kev saib xyuas yog qhov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent, ib koob thib peb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv Covid-19. Tab sis qhov koob tshuaj no puas pab tiv thaiv Covid ntev?
Ntev Covid, tseem hu ua post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), hais txog ib qho xwm txheej uas cov tib neeg muaj cov tsos mob tsis tu ncua thiab muaj teeb meem txawm tias tom qab rov zoo los ntawm kev pib kis. Cov tsos mob no tuaj yeem tshwm sim los ntawm kev qaug zog thiab lub hlwb pos huab mus rau cov teeb meem ua pa thiab lub cev puas tsuaj. Nrog rau qhov nce hauv cov xwm txheej ntev Covid, nrhiav txoj hauv kev los tiv thaiv nws qhov tshwm sim tau dhau los ua qhov tseem ceeb tshaj plaws.
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent, tseem hu ua koob thib peb lossis txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob, yog ib koob tshuaj ntxiv ntawm Covid-19 cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tau muab rau cov tib neeg uas twb tau ua tiav lawv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thawj zaug. Qhov kev txhawb nqa no yog txhawm rau txhim kho lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob thiab muab kev tiv thaiv ntxiv tiv thaiv tus kab mob, suav nrog nws qhov sib txawv.
Raws li kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no thiab cov ntaub ntawv ua ntej, cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent zoo li ua tau zoo los txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev sib kis thiab mob hnyav los ntawm Covid-19. Txawm li cas los xij, nws lub luag haujlwm hauv kev tiv thaiv Covid ntev tseem tab tom tshawb nrhiav. Txawm hais tias qhov kev txhawb nqa tuaj yeem pab txo qis qhov tshwm sim ntawm Covid ntev, kev tshawb fawb ntxiv yog xav tau los tsim kom muaj qhov sib txuas.
FAQ:
Q: Ntev npaum li cas Covid?
A: Ntev Covid yog hais txog qhov xwm txheej uas tib neeg muaj cov tsos mob tsis tu ncua thiab teeb meem txawm tias tom qab rov zoo los ntawm tus kab mob Covid-19 thawj zaug.
Q: Dab tsi yog ib qho kev txhawb nqa bivalent?
A: Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent, tseem hu ua koob thib peb lossis txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob, yog ib koob tshuaj tiv thaiv Covid-19 ntxiv rau cov tib neeg uas twb tau ua tiav lawv cov tshuaj tiv thaiv thawj zaug.
Q: Puas yog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent tiv thaiv Covid ntev?
A: Txawm hais tias qhov kev txhawb nqa bivalent zoo li ua tau zoo los txo qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev sib kis thiab mob hnyav los ntawm Covid-19, nws lub luag haujlwm hauv kev tiv thaiv Covid ntev tseem raug tshawb xyuas. Kev tshawb fawb ntxiv yog xav tau los tsim kom muaj qhov txuas meej.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum lub zog bivalent qhia tau hais tias kev cog lus hauv kev txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev sib kis thiab mob hnyav, nws lub peev xwm los tiv thaiv Covid ntev tseem tsis paub meej. Raws li cov kws tshawb fawb txuas ntxiv mus kawm txog qhov cuam tshuam ntev ntawm Covid-19 thiab qhov ua tau zoo ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom ua raws li cov lus qhia txog kev noj qab haus huv rau pej xeem, suav nrog kev txhaj tshuaj, npog ntsej muag, thiab xyaum tu cev zoo, tiv thaiv peb tus kheej thiab lwm tus los ntawm tus kab mob. .