Puas yog Bill Gates muaj cov khoom lag luam hauv Walmart?
Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, muaj ntau cov lus xaiv hais txog kev ua tswv cuab ntawm Walmart Tshuag los ntawm Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Nrog Gates yog ib tus neeg nplua nuj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, nws tsis yog qhov xav tsis thoob uas tib neeg xav paub txog nws cov peev txheej. Yog li, cia peb delve rau hauv qhov tseeb qab cov speculations.
Cov Lus Tseeb:
Raws li cov ntaub ntawv tshiab tshaj plaws, Bill Gates tsis muaj cov khoom lag luam hauv Walmart. Thaum Gates tau nqis peev ntau hauv ntau lub tuam txhab los ntawm nws lub tuam txhab peev, Cascade Investment LLC, Walmart tsis yog ntawm lawv. Cascade Investment feem ntau tsom rau ntau yam kev lag luam xws li thev naus laus zis, lub zog, thiab kev tos txais qhua, tab sis nws tsis suav nrog cov khw muag khoom loj hauv nws cov tswv yim peev.
FAQ:
Q: Cov tswv lag luam yog dab tsi?
A: Cov tswv cuab hauv Tshuag yog hais txog kev muaj cov khoom hauv ib lub tuam txhab. Thaum ib tus neeg lossis ib lub koom haum muaj cov khoom lag luam hauv ib lub tuam txhab, lawv dhau los ua ib feem ntawm tus tswv thiab muaj cai rau qee cov cai thiab cov cai, xws li cov cai pov npav thiab cov nyiaj tau los.
Q: Leej twg yog Bill Gates?
A: Bill Gates yog ib tus neeg ua lag luam uas muaj npe nrov hauv Asmeskas, tus tsim software, thiab tus neeg pab dawb. Nws tau koom nrog Microsoft Corporation, yog ib lub tuam txhab thev naus laus zis loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb, thiab tau ua nws tus thawj coj mus txog rau xyoo 2000. Gates tau lees paub dav dav rau nws txoj kev koom tes tseem ceeb rau kev lag luam hauv computer thiab nws txoj kev mob siab rau los ntawm Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Q: Walmart yog dab tsi?
A: Walmart Inc. yog ib lub tuam txhab muag khoom ntau lub teb chaws nyob hauv Tebchaws Meskas. Nws ua haujlwm ntawm cov khw muag khoom loj, cov khw muag luv nqi, thiab cov khw muag khoom noj thoob ntiaj teb. Walmart paub txog nws cov khoom siv ntau yam ntawm tus nqi pheej yig thiab yog ib tus tswv lag luam loj tshaj plaws hauv ntiaj teb.
Thaum Bill Gates yog undoubtedly ib tug tseem ceeb nyob rau hauv lub lag luam ntiaj teb no, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom cais qhov tseeb los ntawm cov ntawv tseeb thaum nws los txog rau nws cov peev. Txawm tias muaj lus xaiv, Gates tam sim no tsis tuav ib qho khoom lag luam hauv Walmart. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tsim nyog sau cia tias cov peev txheej peev txheej tuaj yeem hloov pauv mus rau lub sijhawm, yog li nws ib txwm muaj txiaj ntsig kom nyob twj ywm tshiab ntawm cov ntaub ntawv tshiab txog kev nqis peev ntawm ib tus neeg.