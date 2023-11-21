Kuv puas tseem yuav tau hnav lub npog ntsej muag ntawm lub dav hlau?
Raws li lub ntiaj teb maj mam tshwm sim los ntawm kev tuav ntawm COVID-19 kis thoob qhov txhia chaw, ntau tus neeg xav tsis thoob yog tias lawv tseem yuav tsum hnav lub npog ntsej muag thaum taug kev los ntawm dav hlau. Nrog cov tshuaj tiv thaiv dov tawm thiab kev txwv tsis pub txo qis hauv qee thaj chaw, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb los nug txog qhov tsim nyog ntawm qee qhov kev ceev faj. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kws tshaj lij tau hais tawm tswv yim tias hnav lub npog ntsej muag ntawm lub dav hlau tseem yog qhov tseem ceeb los tiv thaiv koj tus kheej thiab lwm tus los ntawm tus kab mob.
Vim li cas kuv thiaj yuav tsum hnav lub npog ntsej muag ntawm lub dav hlau?
Kev mus ncig hauv huab cua suav nrog kev nyob ze rau lwm tus rau lub sijhawm txuas ntxiv, uas ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo kis tus kabmob. Lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg ua raws li qhov thaiv, tiv thaiv cov kab mob ua pa kom tsis txhob kis tau thiab txo cov kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev nqus cov kab mob sib kis. Lawv yog ib qho tseem ceeb tshwj xeeb hauv cov chaw kaw, qhov chaw cua yuav tsis ua haujlwm zoo.
Kuv yuav tsum hnav daim npog qhov ncauj li cas?
Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv thiab Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob (CDC) pom zoo kom hnav lub npog ntsej muag zoo uas npog koj lub qhov ntswg thiab qhov ncauj. N95 lub tshuab ua pa yog suav tias yog qhov ua tau zoo tshaj plaws, vim tias lawv lim tawm tsawg kawg 95% ntawm cov pa hauv huab cua. Txawm li cas los xij, daim npog ntsej muag thiab daim npog ntsej muag nrog ntau txheej kuj yog cov kev xaiv tsim nyog.
Puas muaj lwm yam kev zam?
Qee lub dav hlau yuav muaj cov cai tshwj xeeb lossis kev zam rau qee tus neeg, xws li cov menyuam yaus lossis cov neeg muaj mob uas ua rau lub ntsej muag hnav nyuaj. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau xyuas nrog koj lub dav hlau ua ntej mus ncig xyuas kom koj ua raws li lawv cov lus qhia.
Kuv yuav tsum tau ceev faj dab tsi?
Ntxiv nrog rau kev hnav lub npog ntsej muag, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum ua raws li lwm yam kev tiv thaiv kev nyab xeeb pom zoo los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv. Cov no suav nrog kev xyaum ua kom huv si zoo los ntawm kev ntxuav koj txhais tes ntau zaus lossis siv cov tshuaj ntxuav tes, tuav lub cev nyob deb thaum twg los tau, thiab tsis txhob kov koj lub ntsej muag.
Nyob rau hauv xaus, thaum lub ntiaj teb maj mam rov qab mus rau qhov qub, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum tau ceev faj ntxiv los tiv thaiv kev sib kis ntawm COVID-19. Kev hnav lub npog ntsej muag ntawm lub dav hlau tseem yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev tiv thaiv koj tus kheej thiab lwm tus. Los ntawm kev ua raws li cov lus qhia thiab nyob twj ywm, peb txhua tus tuaj yeem pab txhawb kom muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab noj qab haus huv dua.