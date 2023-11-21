Kuv puas xav tau txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus txhua 10 xyoo?
Hauv thaj chaw ntawm kev tiv thaiv kev noj qab haus huv, ib lo lus nug uas feem ntau tshwm sim yog seb puas yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus txhua 10 xyoo. Tetanus, tseem hu ua lockjaw, yog kab mob loj heev uas cuam tshuam rau lub paj hlwb thiab tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev phom sij rau lub neej. Txhawm rau tiv thaiv tus kab mob no tuaj yeem ua rau tuag taus, ntau tus kws kho mob pom zoo kom txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus txhua xyoo. Tab sis nws puas tsim nyog tiag? Cia peb tshawb txog lub ncauj lus no ntxiv.
tetanus yog dab tsi?
Tetanus yog tshwm sim los ntawm cov kab mob Clostridium tetani, uas feem ntau pom muaj nyob hauv av, plua plav, thiab tsiaj quav. Cov kab mob nkag mus rau hauv lub cev los ntawm kev txiav, qhov txhab, los yog kev raug mob puncture, thiab tsim cov tshuaj lom uas cuam tshuam rau cov hlab ntsha lub luag haujlwm rau kev tswj cov leeg. Qhov no tuaj yeem ua rau cov leeg mob hnyav thiab spasms, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog nyob rau hauv lub puab tsaig thiab caj dab.
Vim li cas txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus tseem ceeb?
Tetanus yog ib yam kab mob uas tiv thaiv tau heev, thiab kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los tiv thaiv nws. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus, tseem hu ua Tdap tshuaj tiv thaiv, tsis yog tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus nkaus xwb tab sis kuj yog kab mob diphtheria thiab pertussis ( hnoos hawb pob ). Cov kab mob no tuaj yeem ua rau muaj teeb meem loj, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog nyob rau hauv cov neeg tsis muaj zog xws li cov menyuam mos, cov neeg laus, thiab cov uas tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob.
Kuv yuav tsum txhaj koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus ntau npaum li cas?
Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv thiab Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob (CDC) pom zoo tias cov neeg laus tau txais koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus txhua 10 xyoo. Qhov no ua kom koj txoj kev tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus tseem muaj zog thiab muab kev tiv thaiv tiv thaiv kab mob kis tau.
Puas muaj kev zam rau txoj cai 10 xyoo?
Hauv qee qhov xwm txheej, nws yuav tsum tau txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus ua ntej 10 xyoo. Yog tias koj ntsib qhov txhab tob lossis qias neeg, nws raug nquahu kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob uas tuaj yeem ntsuas qhov xav tau ntawm tus kab mob tetanus. Tsis tas li ntawd, yog tias koj tsis tuaj yeem nco qab thaum koj txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus kawg, nws yog qhov zoo dua rau kev ua yuam kev ntawm kev ceev faj thiab tau txais kev txhawb nqa.
xaus
Txawm hais tias qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus kab mob tetanus tuaj yeem qis dua rau qee tus neeg, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ua qhov tseem ceeb rau kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv tiv thaiv tus kab mob no yuav ua rau muaj kev phom sij rau lub neej. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tetanus txhua 10 xyoo yog qhov kev pom zoo los ntawm cov kws kho mob. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib txwm zoo los sab laj nrog koj tus kws kho mob rau cov lus qhia ntawm tus kheej raws li koj keeb kwm kev kho mob thiab tus neeg mob. Nco ntsoov, kev tiv thaiv yog qhov tseem ceeb thaum nws los tiv thaiv koj txoj kev noj qab haus huv.