Kuv puas xav tau koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob sib kis thib 3?
Raws li COVID-19 kis thoob qhov txhia chaw tseem muaj cov xov xwm, nws tseem ceeb tsis txhob hnov qab txog lwm yam kev txhawj xeeb txog kev noj qab haus huv. Ib qho kev txhawj xeeb xws li yog kab mob shingles, mob kis kab mob tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, uas kuj ua rau mob khaub thuas. Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv thiab Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob (CDC) pom zoo tias cov neeg laus hnub nyoog 50 xyoo thiab laus dua tau txais ob koob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, hu ua Shingrix, los tiv thaiv tus kab mob no. Txawm li cas los xij, ib lo lus nug uas tshwm sim yog seb puas tsim nyog koob thib peb. Cia peb tshawb txog lub ncauj lus no ntxiv.
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?
Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, Shingrix, yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv zoo heev uas pab tiv thaiv kab mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem. Nws yog muab nyob rau hauv ob koob tshuaj, nrog rau koob thib ob muab ob mus rau rau lub hlis tom qab thawj zaug. Shingrix raug pom zoo rau cov neeg laus hnub nyoog 50 xyoo thiab laus dua, txawm tias lawv yav dhau los tau mob shingles lossis tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob loj hlob, Zostavax.
Vim li cas thiaj yuav tsum tau txhaj koob thib peb?
Thaum ob koob tshuaj ntawm Shingrix muab kev tiv thaiv zoo tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, cov kev tshawb fawb tau pom tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kev ua tau zoo yuav txo qis thaum lub sijhawm. Tam sim no CDC tau pom zoo tias cov tib neeg uas muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob qis lossis mob hnyav tau txais koob thib peb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tom qab ua tiav thawj koob thib ob. Qhov koob tshuaj ntxiv no yog txhawm rau txhim kho thiab ua kom ntev lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, muab kev tiv thaiv txuas ntxiv tiv thaiv kab mob shingles.
Leej twg yuav tsum xav txog koob thib peb?
CDC tshwj xeeb pom zoo ib koob thib peb ntawm Shingrix rau cov tib neeg uas tau txais kev hloov pauv hauv nruab nrog cev, hloov cov kab mob hematopoietic stem cell, lossis tau kuaj pom tias muaj mob uas ua rau lub cev tsis muaj zog. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog ib tus kws kho mob los txiav txim seb koj puas poob rau hauv pawg no thiab yog tias koob thib peb tsim nyog rau koj.
xaus
Txawm hais tias feem coob ntawm cov tib neeg yuav tsis xav tau koob thib peb ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, cov neeg uas muaj kev tiv thaiv kab mob yuav tau txais txiaj ntsig los ntawm kev tiv thaiv ntxiv uas nws muab. Raws li ib txwm muaj, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob uas tuaj yeem ntsuas koj tus kheej qhov xwm txheej thiab muab cov lus pom zoo rau tus kheej. Nyob twj ywm, tiv thaiv, thiab saib xyuas koj qhov kev noj qab haus huv tseem ceeb.