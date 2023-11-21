By

Puas yog Tuam Tshoj yuav Burger King?

Nyob rau lub asthiv tsis ntev los no, cov lus xaiv tau nthuav tawm hauv social media platforms thiab hauv ntau lub xov xwm tshaj tawm qhia tias Tuam Tshoj tau txais cov khoom noj ceev ceev Burger King. Cov lus xaiv no tau ua rau muaj kev xav paub thiab kev txhawj xeeb ntawm Burger King cov neeg nyiam thiab cov kws tshuaj xyuas kev lag luam ib yam nkaus. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum cais qhov tseeb ntawm cov ntawv tseeb thiab delve rau qhov tseeb tom qab cov lus thov no.

Ua ntej thiab qhov tseem ceeb, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom paub meej tias Tuam Tshoj tsis tau yuav Burger King. Cov lus xaiv tau tshwm sim los ntawm kev txhais lus tsis raug ntawm kev tshaj tawm tsis ntev los no los ntawm niam txiv lub tuam txhab ntawm Burger King, Tsev noj mov Brands International (RBI). RBI tau tshaj tawm qhov kev koom tes nrog lub tuam txhab kev nqis peev hauv Suav teb hu ua CITIC Limited, tab sis qhov kev koom tes no tsis koom nrog kev muag lossis kev yuav khoom ntawm Burger King.

Kev koom tes ntawm RBI thiab CITIC Limited lub hom phiaj nthuav dav Burger King nyob hauv Suav teb. CITIC Limited tau txais cov cai tshwj xeeb los tsim thiab ua haujlwm Burger King cov khw noj mov hauv thaj chaw tshwj xeeb ntawm Tuam Tshoj. Qhov no txhais tau hais tias CITIC Limited yuav yog lub luag haujlwm rau kev loj hlob thiab kev tswj hwm ntawm Burger King cov chaw lag luam hauv cov cheeb tsam no, tab sis nws tsis ua tswv cuab ntawm tag nrho cov npe Burger King.

FAQ:

Q: Burger King yog dab tsi?

A: Burger King yog cov khoom noj ceev thoob ntiaj teb uas tshwj xeeb hauv hamburgers, kib, thiab lwm yam zaub mov ceev. Nws tau tsim nyob rau xyoo 1954 thiab txij li ntawd los tau dhau los ua ib qho kev lees paub thiab ua tiav cov khoom noj ceev ceev thoob ntiaj teb.

Q: Leej twg yog CITIC Limited?

A: CITIC Limited yog ib lub tuam txhab lag luam hauv Suav teb nrog ntau hom kev lag luam, suav nrog nyiaj txiag, hluav taws xob, vaj tse, thiab lwm yam. Nws yog ib qho ntawm Tuam Tshoj cov tuam txhab loj tshaj plaws thiab ua haujlwm thoob ntiaj teb.

Q: Kev koom tes ntawm RBI thiab CITIC Limited txhais li cas?

A: Kev koom tes tso cai rau CITIC Limited los tsim thiab ua haujlwm Burger King cov khw noj mov hauv thaj chaw tshwj xeeb ntawm Tuam Tshoj. Nws lub hom phiaj nthuav dav Burger King lub xub ntiag nyob rau hauv Suav lag luam thiab ua kom nws nkag mus tau rau cov neeg siv khoom suav.

Hauv kev xaus, cov lus xaiv qhia tias Tuam Tshoj tau yuav Burger King yog qhov tsis muaj tseeb. Thaum muaj kev sib koom tes tau tsim los ntawm Tsev noj mov Brands International thiab CITIC Limited txhawm rau nthuav dav Burger King lub xub ntiag nyob hauv Suav teb, qhov no tsis cuam tshuam txog kev muag lossis tau txais tag nrho cov npe Burger King. Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom tso siab rau cov ntaub ntawv raug thiab tsis txhob tshaj tawm cov ntaub ntawv tsis raug nyob rau hauv lub sijhawm uas cov lus xaiv tuaj yeem nthuav dav hauv kev sib raug zoo.