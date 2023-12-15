Cyclones, known for their devastating impacts on land, have now been found to play an unexpected role in the global transport of microplastics. Recent research conducted by a team from Dalhousie University and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) uncovered the ability of cyclones to carry and disperse harmful microplastic fragments over vast distances.

The study, conducted during Hurricane Larry’s passage over Canada’s Newfoundland in September 2021, involved collecting atmospheric fallout samples. Remarkably, microplastics were found in every air sample collected during the storm and in the days that followed. The highest concentration of microplastics was discovered during the storm’s peak.

Further analysis of these microplastics, combined with modeling simulations, revealed that they originated from the Atlantic garbage patch that the cyclone had previously passed through. This discovery demonstrates that cyclones have the capability to transport microplastics more rapidly than ocean currents and distribute them to remote areas that are not regularly exposed to microplastic pollution.

While the dangers of microplastics are becoming increasingly recognized, their atmospheric travel and impact on various environmental compartments are still not fully understood. Microplastics can enter organisms’ bodies through ingestion and inhalation, posing risks to both humans and wildlife. Additionally, the presence of microplastics in different environmental realms may impede the ocean’s ability to sequester carbon, exacerbating the effects of climate change.

The researchers behind this study aim to raise public awareness and implore policymakers to prioritize the adoption of sustainable alternatives to plastics. They also emphasize the importance of developing new technologies to prevent the release of microplastics into the environment. As atmospheric microplastic research is still in its early stages, these new findings contribute valuable insights into the behavior and impact of microplastics in different ecosystems.

The study, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, highlights the urgent need to address the global issue of microplastic pollution and its far-reaching consequences.