Crash Team Rumble Season 2: New Maps, Hom, Hero, thiab Battle Pass

Crash Team Rumble Lub Caij 2 tau los txog nrog cov tshiab ntxiv rau qhov kev ua si. Cov neeg ua si tuaj yeem xav tau daim ntawv qhia tshiab, hom tshiab, tus phab ej tshiab, thiab txhua qhov kev sib ntaus sib tua tshiab. Qhov kev hloov tshiab kawg no coj qhov kev ua si tshiab, muab txoj hauv kev tshiab los ua si thiab kev lom zem tsis kawg rau Crash kiv cua.

Ib qho ntawm cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm Lub Caij 2 yog kev qhia txog Party Mode. Qhov no 4-neeg uas ua ntawv co-op remix muab kev so ntawm kev sib tw kev sib tw thiab tso cai rau cov neeg ua si los so. Nws muaj 5 qhov sib txawv mini-game rounds, txhua tus nrog nws cov kev sib tw. Kev ua haujlwm pab pawg yog qhov tseem ceeb vim tias cov neeg ua si yuav tsum tau ua haujlwm ua ke kom ua tiav cov haujlwm thiab sau cov moos kom nce lawv lub sijhawm ntxiv. Mastering txhua tog hom Wave tuaj yeem qhib qhov zais zais Boss Wave, muab cov txuj ci ntawm Crash cov qub tub rog mus rau qhov kawg xeem.

Party Hom Rounds muaj ntau hom kev ua si. Hauv Kev Ua Haujlwm Ceev, cov neeg ua si sib tw los ntawm cov pawm nrawm thaum tsis txhob muaj kev phom sij xws li bumpers thiab nitro crates. Cookin yog dab tsi? xav kom cov neeg ua si sau cov khoom xyaw tshwj xeeb thiab ntxiv rau hauv lub lauj kaub ncig ncig ntawm daim ntawv qhia. Tau Lit kev sib tw cov neeg ua si siv lub tswm ciab los teeb cov teeb ci ntsa iab nyob ib puag ncig tus pej thuam ua ntej lub sijhawm tag. Hauv Dig It, cov neeg ua si tshawb nrhiav cov pob txha faus thiab rov sib sau ua ke hauv qhov chaw kom pom cov pob txha tag nrho. Thaum kawg, Balloon Bounce, yuav tsum tau tso tawm tom qab Lub Caij 2, ua haujlwm cov neeg ua si nrog dhia hla lub npas kom tau qhab nia.

Tsis tas li ntawd, Lub Caij 2 nthuav qhia tus phab ej tshiab hu ua Ripto. Tus cwj pwm no, hailing los ntawm Spyro ntug, wields ib tug scepter thiab muaj peev xwm tuag taus thiab haib spells. Ripto lub peev xwm suav nrog kev tua hluav taws, hu xov tooj cua, thiab tsim tsunami nthwv dej. Cov neeg txawj ntse tuaj yeem muab cov peev txheej no los ua kom muaj kev puas tsuaj loj. Ripto yuav muaj tom qab lub caij.

Txhawm rau ua kom tiav cov yam ntxwv tshiab gameplay, Lub Caij 2 muaj ob daim ntawv qhia tshiab: Khib Nyiab thiab Jazz Junction. Khib Nyiab yuav coj cov neeg ua si mus rau cov dej phwj uas txaus ntshai uas muaj Cortex qhov kev sim, thaum Jazz Junction yog daim ntawv qhia hmo ntuj uas muaj suab nrov nrog lub suab nrov. Txhua daim ntawv qhia muaj nws cov kev sib tw tshwj xeeb thiab xav tsis thoob.

Thaum kawg, Lub Caij 2 los nrog 100-tier Battle Pass, muab sijhawm rau cov neeg ua si los qhib cov tawv nqaij tshiab, tshuaj pleev ib ce, suab paj nruag, thiab ntau dua. Lub Battle Pass tuaj yeem tau los ntawm Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition lossis yuav khoom sib cais.

Crash Team Rumble Season 2 tam sim no nyob, nqa cov ntsiab lus zoo siab rau qhov kev ua si. Txawm hais tias koj yog tus kiv cua ntawm kev sib tw hnyav lossis kev sib koom tes gameplay, qhov hloov tshiab no muaj qee yam rau txhua tus neeg nyiam Crash. Tsis txhob nco tawm ntawm qhov kev txiav txim!

