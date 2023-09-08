Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Xov Xwm

Ib tug tsis tshua muaj Comet yuav teeb lub ntuj tsaus ntuj thawj zaug hauv 400 xyoo

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
A newly discovered comet named Nishimura is set to pass by Earth, illuminating the night sky before disappearing for another 435 years. This is the first time in more than four centuries that Nishimura will be visible to humans. Discovered by an amateur astronomer in Japan in mid-August, the comet was named after its discoverer, Hideo Nishimura.

Comets are celestial objects composed of ice, rock, and volatile compounds. With their elongated orbits, they occasionally enter the inner solar system, resulting in their visibility from Earth. This particular comet is often referred to as a “dirty snowball” due to its composition of frozen water, methane, and other substances mixed with dust and rocky particles.

While there is no guarantee that Comet Nishimura will be visible to the naked eye, there is a good chance it might be. As the comet approaches the sun, its brightness may increase, potentially making it visible in early September. However, there is also a possibility that the comet’s nucleus may break up when it reaches close proximity to the sun.

To catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, it is recommended to use binoculars or a telescope. Observers should look towards the northeastern horizon, close to the constellation Leo, about 90 minutes before sunrise. However, spotting the comet will become increasingly difficult as it approaches the sun and drops lower towards the horizon.

The discovery of Comet Nishimura by Hideo Nishimura is remarkable, as it is his third discovery of a comet. This is unusual considering the extensive sky surveys conducted by professional telescopes. The comet has a rare green color and a thin tail, and it has been closely tracked by astronomers since its discovery.

While Comet Nishimura’s visibility may be brief, it offers a unique opportunity for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts to witness a celestial event that occurs only once in many centuries.

