Epic Games liam Google ntawm Predatory Practices hauv Antitrust Trial

Hauv kev sim tshuaj tiv thaiv tsis ntev los no, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney liam tech loj heev Google ntawm kev ua haujlwm shady tactics los tswj nws txoj kev them nyiaj predatory. Sweeney tau ua pov thawj rau ntau tshaj ob teev, qhia txog Google lub luag haujlwm hauv kev sib tw hauv kev sib tw hauv Android app khw. Qhov kev sim no yog ib qho ntawm ob qhov kev tsis ntseeg siab uas Google tab tom ntsib tam sim no, ua rau muaj kev hem thawj rau nws $ 1.7 trillion tech Empire.

Thaum Google CEO Sundar Pichai tiv thaiv nws lub tuam txhab kev coj ua hauv kev khiav Play Store, Sweeney tau pleev xim rau daim duab sib txawv. Nws tau piav qhia Google ua tus tswj hwm kev tswj hwm uas tau sim txwv Epic Games los ntawm kev sib tw tawm tsam lawv los ntawm ntau yam kev txhawb nqa nyiaj txiag. Sweeney tsis lees paub cov kev pabcuam no, thaum kawg ua rau Epic Games tso nws cov kev ua si nrov, Fortnite, ntawm nws tus kheej lub vev xaib.

Txawm li cas los xij, kev faib tawm Fortnite ntawm nws tus kheej tau ua pov thawj nyuaj vim Google kev cuam tshuam thiab kev siv cov ntxaij vab tshaus ceeb toom uas cuam tshuam cov neeg ua si los ntawm rub tawm qhov kev ua si. Sweeney tau hais ntxiv tias Google qhov kev nqis tes ua cuam tshuam lawv txoj kev vam meej thiab ua rau lawv ua yeeb ncuab phem heev.

Txawm hais tias muaj kev cuam tshuam, Epic Games tau tso tawm Fortnite ntawm Play Store hauv 2020 thaum tib lub sijhawm siv txoj kev npaj zais cia hu ua "Project Liberty." Txoj kev npaj no koom nrog kev qhia txog kev xaiv them nyiaj nyob hauv lub app, uas tau cuam tshuam sai los ntawm Google thiab Apple. Hauv kev teb, Epic Games tau foob kev foob kev tsis ntseeg, ua rau lawv sib ntaus sib tua rau kev sib tw ncaj ncees hauv kev lag luam gaming.

Qhov kev sim no yog qhov tseem ceeb tsis yog rau Epic Games nkaus xwb tab sis rau txhua tus neeg tsim khoom ua si, vim tias qhov tshwm sim yuav txiav txim siab qhov twg ntawm Google txoj kev coj ua monopolistic hauv Android app khw. Nws tsa cov lus nug txog kev ncaj ncees ntawm cov nyiaj ua se tau los ntawm cov tuam txhab thev naus laus zis, qhia txog qhov xav tau kom muaj kev sib tw ntxiv thiab pob tshab.

FAQ

1. Dab tsi yog qhov kev sim tsis ntseeg ntawm Epic Games thiab Google hais txog?

Qhov kev sim hloov mus ib puag ncig Epic Games 'hais tias Google koom nrog kev coj ua phem los tiv thaiv nws txoj kev them nyiaj thiab cuam tshuam kev sib tw hauv Android app khw.

2. Google tau liam tias cuam tshuam Epic Games li cas?

Raws li Tim Sweeney cov lus tim khawv, Google tau siv ntau yam kev tawm tsam, suav nrog kev txhawb nqa nyiaj txiag thiab kev ceeb toom cov ntxaij vab tshaus, kom tsis txhob rub tawm Fortnite sab nraud ntawm Play Store.

3. "Project Liberty" yog dab tsi?

"Project Liberty" yog hais txog Epic Games cov phiaj xwm zais cia los qhia txog kev xaiv kev them nyiaj nyob hauv Fortnite, hla cov nqi them nyiaj los ntawm Google thiab Apple.

4. Qhov kev sim no cuam tshuam li cas rau kev lag luam gaming?

Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm qhov kev sim no yuav muaj qhov cuam tshuam tseem ceeb rau txhua tus neeg tsim khoom ua si, vim nws yuav txiav txim siab qhov twg ntawm Google txoj kev coj ua monopolistic thiab txhawb kev sib tw ncaj ncees hauv Android app khw.