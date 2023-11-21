Koj tuaj yeem tawm mus yog tias koj muaj Covid?
Raws li Covid-19 kev kis thoob ntiaj teb txuas ntxiv cuam tshuam rau cov zej zog thoob ntiaj teb, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nkag siab txog cov kev ceev faj tsim nyog los tiv thaiv kev kis tus kab mob. Ib lo lus nug uas tshwm sim yog seb cov tib neeg muaj tus kab mob Covid-19 puas tuaj yeem tawm mus rau pej xeem. Wb delve rau hauv lub ncauj lus no thiab muab ib co clarity.
Nkag siab txog Covid-19:
Covid-19 yog ib qho mob ua pa nyuaj heev los ntawm tus kab mob tshiab SARS-CoV-2. Nws kis tau los ntawm cov pa ua pa thaum tus neeg mob hnoos, txham, hais lus, lossis ua pa hnyav. Cov tsos mob tuaj yeem muaj xws li mob me mus rau qhov hnyav thiab tuaj yeem ua npaws, hnoos, qaug zog, tsis hnov tsw lossis tsis hnov tsw, thiab ua pa nyuaj.
Koj tuaj yeem tawm mus yog tias koj muaj Covid?
Hauv luv, cov lus teb tsis yog. Yog tias koj tau kuaj pom zoo rau Covid-19, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb rau kev cais tus kheej thiab zam kev sib cuag nrog lwm tus. Qhov no yog vim tias koj tuaj yeem kis tus kab mob mus rau lwm tus yam tsis paub, txawm tias koj muaj asymptomatic. Kev tawm mus rau pej xeem thaum muaj tus kab mob ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo loj rau kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev nyab xeeb ntawm cov neeg nyob ib puag ncig koj.
Vim li cas thiaj tseem ceeb kom nyob hauv tsev?
Nyob hauv tsev thaum koj muaj Covid-19 pab tiv thaiv kev kis tus kab mob mus rau cov tib neeg muaj kev phom sij uas tuaj yeem tsim teeb meem loj lossis tuag los ntawm tus kab mob. Los ntawm kev cais tus kheej, koj tau koom nrog kev sib koom ua ke los tiv thaiv kev sib kis thiab tiv thaiv pej xeem kev noj qab haus huv.
FAQ:
Q: Kuv puas tuaj yeem tawm mus yog tias kuv twb tau zoo los ntawm Covid-19?
A: Thaum koj tau zoo los ntawm Covid-19, nws feem ntau muaj kev nyab xeeb los rov pib koj cov haujlwm txhua hnub. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum ua raws li cov lus qhia los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thiab ua raws li kev tiv thaiv kev tiv thaiv xws li hnav lub qhov ncauj qhov ntswg, tswj kev sib raug zoo, thiab xyaum ua kom huv si zoo.
Q: Yuav ua li cas yog tias kuv xav tau cov khoom siv tseem ceeb?
A: Yog tias koj xav tau cov khoom siv tseem ceeb thaum koj muaj Covid-19, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj kom nug ib tus phooj ywg, tsev neeg, lossis cov neeg nyob ze los pab koj. Ntau lub zej zog muaj kev txhawb nqa hauv qhov chaw los pab cov tib neeg xav tau kev pab thaum lub sijhawm nyuaj no.
Hauv kev xaus, yog tias koj tau kuaj pom zoo rau Covid-19, nws yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv thiab kev nyab xeeb ntawm lwm tus los ntawm kev nyob hauv tsev thiab cais tus kheej. Los ntawm kev ua li ntawd, koj ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kev kis tus kab mob thiab tiv thaiv cov tib neeg tsis muaj zog hauv koj lub zej zog. Nco ntsoov, peb txhua tus nyob hauv qhov no ua ke, thiab ua raws li cov lus qhia los ntawm cov neeg saib xyuas kev noj qab haus huv, peb tuaj yeem kov yeej qhov teebmeem thoob ntiaj teb no. Nyob nyab xeeb thiab saib xyuas!