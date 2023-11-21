Kuv puas tuaj yeem tau txais ob lub koob tshuaj thib ob?
Lub hli tas los no, tau muaj kev txhawj xeeb zuj zus ntawm cov tib neeg uas tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob bivalent txog qhov xav tau koob thib ob. Lub koob tshuaj bivalent, tseem hu ua dual booster, yog ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv uas tiv thaiv ob yam kab mob tshwj xeeb. Tab sis nws puas muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab tsim nyog tau txais kev txhawb nqa thib ob? Cia peb nkag siab txog lub ntsiab lus no thiab hais txog qee cov lus nug uas nquag nug.
Dab tsi yog ib qho kev txhawb nqa bivalent?
Ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent yog ib hom tshuaj tiv thaiv uas sib xyaw ua ke ob hom antigens los tiv thaiv ob yam kab mob tshwj xeeb. Los ntawm kev tau txais kev txhawb nqa bivalent, cov tib neeg tuaj yeem tsim kev tiv thaiv kab mob rau ob qho tib si ib zaug, ua kom yooj yim rau txoj kev txhaj tshuaj.
Vim li cas ib tug neeg xav tias yuav tau txais ib qho kev txhawb nqa thib ob?
Lub hauv paus yog vim li cas cov tib neeg yuav xav txog qhov tau txais kev txhawb nqa thib ob yog tias lawv ntseeg tias lawv cov koob tshuaj thawj zaug tsis muaj kev tiv thaiv txaus. Qhov kev txhawj xeeb no tuaj yeem tshwm sim vim muaj yam xws li lub cev tsis muaj zog tiv thaiv kab mob, raug rau qhov chaw muaj kev pheej hmoo siab, lossis qhov tshwm sim ntawm cov kab mob tshiab uas tau tsom los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv.
Puas muaj kev nyab xeeb kom tau txais ib qho tshuaj thib ob?
Txawm hais tias kev nyab xeeb ntawm kev tau txais ib qho kev txhawb nqa thib ob tsis tau kawm ntau ntxiv, cov kws tshaj lij feem ntau pom zoo tias nws tsis zoo li yuav ua rau muaj kev phom sij. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv yog tsim los txhawb lub cev tiv thaiv kab mob, thiab tau txais koob tshuaj ntxiv tsis zoo li yuav muaj kev phom sij. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib txwm pom zoo kom sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob ua ntej txiav txim siab txog kev txhaj tshuaj.
Kuv puas xav tau ob lub koob thib ob?
Qhov tsim nyog ntawm kev txhawb nqa thib ob yog nyob ntawm ntau yam, suav nrog cov xwm txheej kev noj qab haus huv ntawm tus kheej, cov xwm txheej txaus ntshai, thiab cov kab mob tshwj xeeb tsom los ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv. Feem ntau, ib koob tshuaj ntawm ib qho tshuaj tiv thaiv bivalent muab kev tiv thaiv txaus. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias koj muaj kev txhawj xeeb lossis ntseeg tias koj yuav xav tau koob tshuaj ntxiv, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj rau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob uas tuaj yeem ntsuas koj qhov xwm txheej tshwj xeeb.
Hauv kev xaus, thaum qhov kev xav tau rau qhov thib ob bivalent booster tseem tsis tau nkag siab tag nrho, nws feem ntau suav tias muaj kev nyab xeeb thiab tsis zoo li yuav ua rau muaj kev phom sij. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog ib tus kws kho mob los ntsuas koj tus kheej cov xwm txheej thiab ua qhov kev txiav txim siab. Nco ntsoov, kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog ib qho cuab yeej tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv kev kis kab mob thiab tiv thaiv koj tus kheej thiab cov neeg nyob ib puag ncig koj.