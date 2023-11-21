Tus neeg ua haujlwm Walmart puas tuaj yeem nres koj ntawm lub qhov rooj?

Ib tus neeg ua haujlwm Walmart puas tuaj yeem nres koj ntawm qhov rooj?
Nyob rau hauv xyoo tas los no, muaj kev txhawj xeeb zuj zus ntawm cov neeg yuav khoom txog lawv txoj cai thiab kev ceev ntiag tug thaum nws los txog rau cov khw muag khoom. Ib lo lus nug uas feem ntau tshwm sim yog seb tus neeg ua haujlwm Walmart puas muaj cai txwv cov neeg siv khoom ntawm lub qhov rooj thiab tshuaj xyuas lawv cov khoom. Txhawm rau ua kom pom tseeb ntawm qhov teeb meem no, peb tau nkag mus rau hauv cov cai thiab kev coj ua ntawm Walmart los muab cov lus teb rau koj nrhiav.
Yog lawm, tus neeg ua haujlwm Walmart muaj txoj cai txwv tsis pub cov neeg siv khoom ntawm lub qhov rooj nyob rau qee qhov xwm txheej. Raws li Walmart txoj cai, lawv muaj cai tshawb xyuas cov ntawv txais nyiaj thiab tshuaj xyuas cov hnab lossis cov hnab ev khoom ntawm cov neeg siv khoom thaum lawv tawm hauv lub khw. Qhov no feem ntau yog ua los tiv thaiv tub sab nyiag thiab ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb ntawm ob tus neeg siv khoom thiab cov neeg ua haujlwm.
Dab tsi yog vim li cas rau kev txwv cov neeg siv khoom ntawm lub qhov rooj?
Qhov laj thawj tseem ceeb ntawm kev txwv cov neeg siv khoom ntawm lub qhov rooj yog txhawm rau tiv thaiv thiab tiv thaiv kev nyiag khoom. Walmart, zoo li ntau lwm cov khw muag khoom, ntsib kev poob loj vim yog tub sab, thiab cov kev ntsuas no tau muab tso rau hauv qhov chaw kom txo cov kev poob ntawd. Los ntawm kev txheeb xyuas cov ntawv txais nyiaj thiab tshuaj xyuas lub hnab, Walmart lub hom phiaj kom ntseeg tau tias cov neeg siv khoom tsis tawm hauv lub khw nrog cov khoom tsis them nyiaj.
Koj yuav ua li cas yog tias koj nres ntawm qhov rooj?
Yog tias tus neeg ua haujlwm Walmart nres koj ntawm lub qhov rooj, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob twj ywm thiab sib koom tes. Lawv tsuas yog ua raws li lub tuam txhab txoj cai thiab ua lawv txoj haujlwm. Koj muaj cai tsis kam lees qhov kev tshuaj xyuas, tab sis nco ntsoov tias Walmart kuj muaj cai tsis kam muab kev pabcuam rau tus neeg twg uas tsis ua raws li lawv txoj cai. Yog tias koj ntseeg tias koj tau raug kho tsis ncaj ncees lossis koj cov cai raug ua txhaum cai, koj tuaj yeem tiv tauj Walmart qhov kev pabcuam rau cov neeg siv khoom lossis nrhiav kev qhia kev cai lij choj.
xaus
Txawm hais tias nws yuav yog qhov tsis yooj yim rau qee tus, cov neeg ua haujlwm Walmart muaj txoj cai txwv cov neeg siv khoom ntawm lub qhov rooj thiab tshuaj xyuas lawv cov khoom. Qhov kev coj ua no yog nyob rau hauv qhov chaw tiv thaiv tub sab nyiag thiab ua kom muaj kev nyab xeeb ntawm txhua tus neeg hauv khw. Los ntawm kev nkag siab thiab koom tes nrog cov cai no, cov neeg yuav khoom tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev nyab xeeb ntawm kev yuav khoom rau txhua tus.