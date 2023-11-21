Lub Evolution ntawm Artificial Intelligence hauv Animation thiab Gaming

By

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tau hloov pauv ntau yam kev lag luam, suav nrog cov animation thiab computer games. Qhov cuam tshuam thiab cuam tshuam rau yav tom ntej ntawm AI hauv daim teb no yuav raug tshawb fawb ntawm BFX Festival tom ntej hauv Bournemouth, UK. Thaum lub koob tsheej feem ntau nthuav tawm qhov pom kev ua haujlwm ntawm Bournemouth University National Center for Computer Animation, nws kuj yog lub platform rau cov kws tshaj lij kev lag luam thiab kev kawm los tham txog cov teeb meem tam sim no.

Lub BFX Festival, tam sim no nyob rau hauv nws lub xyoo kaum, tau dhau los ua ib qho ntawm UK cov kev sib sau loj tshaj plaws rau cov yeeb yaj kiab, kev ua si, thiab cov neeg nyiam ua yeeb yam. Qhov kev tshwm sim rau hnub no muaj cov chav kawm master, kev cob qhia, thiab kev tshuaj ntsuam los txhawb cov tub ntxhais hluas muaj tswv yim thiab txhawb nqa kev paub sib qhia ntawm cov kws tshaj lij. Xyoo no, ib lub ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm kev sib tham yuav yog kev siv AI hauv kev ua yeeb yam thiab kev ua si.

AI twb tau ua nws lub cim hauv kev lag luam gaming, nrog cov yeeb yaj kiab ua si sib txuas nrog ntau hom kev txawj ntse rau ntau xyoo lawm. Txawm li cas los xij, qhov kev nce qib tshiab hauv AI thev naus laus zis yog ob qho tib si zoo siab thiab muaj kev cuam tshuam. Txawm hais tias qee tus ntseeg tias AI tuaj yeem txhim kho kev muaj tswv yim thiab txhim kho kev ua si, lwm tus txhawj xeeb txog qhov muaj peev xwm hloov chaw haujlwm thiab cuam tshuam txog kev cai lij choj rau studios.

Thaum lub sijhawm ua koob tsheej, cov kws tshaj lij hauv kev lag luam yuav qhia txog yuav ua li cas cov tuam txhab siv AI hauv kev siv thev naus laus zis, kev tsim khoom siv virtual, thiab kev ua yeeb yaj kiab digital. Tsis yog kev cia siab rau cov lus qhia ncaj qha, nws tuaj yeem hais tias cov kws tshaj lij no yuav muaj kev nkag siab zoo rau hauv kev sib tshuam ntawm AI thiab cov animation thiab gaming industries. Tsis tas li ntawd, cov kws tshaj lij xws li Joe Darko, tus thawj coj ua yeeb yaj kiab thiab cov neeg ua yeeb yam laus ntawm Sony Imageworks, thiab Joe Eaton, tus kws tshaj lij animator yuav qhia lawv cov kev paub thiab kev xav ntawm kev ua haujlwm zoo hauv kev lag luam AI.

BFX Festival yog lub hom phiaj los qhia, txhawb nqa, thiab txuas qhov sib txawv ntawm kev kawm thiab kev lag luam. Nrog rau kev sib tham thiab kev cob qhia, yuav muaj sijhawm rau cov tub ntxhais hluas, tsev neeg, thiab cov neeg nyiam los tshawb txog lub ntiaj teb ntawm cov animation, pom cov teebmeem, thiab kev tsim ua si. Txawm hais tias koj yog tus muaj tswv yim muaj tswv yim lossis tsuas yog nyiam hauv thaj teb, BFX Festival cog lus tias yuav muab qhov pom kev zoo siab rau hauv cov toj roob hauv pes hloov zuj zus ntawm AI thiab nws cuam tshuam rau kev ua yeeb yam thiab kev ua si.

FAQ

Q: BFX Festival yog dab tsi?

A: BFX Festival yog ib qho kev tshwm sim txhua xyoo uas qhia txog kev ua haujlwm ntawm National Center for Computer Animation ntawm Bournemouth University. Nws coj ua ke cov kws tshaj lij kev lag luam, cov kws tshaj lij, thiab cov neeg nyiam los sib tham thiab ua kev zoo siab rau cov animation, games, thiab cov teebmeem pom.

Q: Dab tsi yuav yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev ua koob tsheej xyoo no?

A: Ib qho ntawm lub ntsiab tseem ceeb ntawm kev ua koob tsheej xyoo no yuav yog kev tshawb fawb txog kev siv kev txawj ntse (AI) hauv kev ua yeeb yam thiab kev ua si.

Q: Vim li cas AI yog lub ntsiab lus tseem ceeb hauv kev lag luam animation thiab gaming?

A: AI muaj lub peev xwm los hloov pauv kev lag luam animation thiab gaming kev lag luam los ntawm kev txhim kho kev muaj tswv yim, txhim kho game mechanics, thiab tsim kom muaj kev paub ntau dua. Txawm li cas los xij, muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog kev hloov chaw ua haujlwm thiab cov teeb meem raug cai.

Q: Leej twg yog qee tus neeg hais lus tseem ceeb ntawm lub koob tsheej?

A: Cov neeg hais lus tseem ceeb suav nrog Joe Darko, tus thawj coj ua yeeb yaj kiab thiab cov neeg ua yeeb yam laus ntawm Sony Imageworks, thiab Joe Eaton, tus kws tshaj lij animator. Lawv yuav qhia lawv cov kev paub dhau los thiab kev nkag siab ntawm kev ua haujlwm muaj tswv yim hauv AI-tsav kev lag luam.

Q: Puas yog lub koob tsheej tsuas yog rau cov kws tshaj lij lossis cov kws tshaj lij?

A: Tsis yog, BFX Festival yog tsim los rau ntau tus neeg tuaj koom, suav nrog cov tub ntxhais hluas muaj tswv yim, tsev neeg, thiab txhua tus uas muaj kev txaus siab rau kev ua yeeb yam, kev pom kev pom, thiab kev tsim ua si.