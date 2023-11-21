Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): Hloov koj txoj haujlwm thaum sawv ntxov

Koj puas nkees ntawm kev sawv los rau tib lub tswb moos qub txhua tag kis? Xav txog kev pib koj lub hnub nrog tus kws pabcuam digital tus kheej uas tsis yog tsuas yog tsa koj maj mam tab sis kuj tseem ua rau koj hloov kho cov xov xwm tshiab, huab cua huab cua, thiab txawm tias koj lub sijhawm txhua hnub. Qhia Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), qhov kev txhim kho zoo tshaj plaws rau koj lub tswb moos.
Nruab nrog lub vibrant 7-nti touchscreen zaub, Google Nest Hub muaj ntau yam nta los txhim kho koj thaum sawv ntxov. Tsis tsuas yog nws tuaj yeem tso saib cov xov xwm tshiab tshaj plaws, kev hloov kho huab cua, thiab kev ceeb toom, tab sis nws kuj ua haujlwm raws li qhov chaw lom zem ntau yam. Tshaj tawm cov yeeb yaj kiab uas koj nyiam, suab paj nruag, thiab TV qhia ncaj qha rau ntawm nws lub vijtsam crystal-clear, hloov koj chav pw mus rau hauv mini theatre.
Ib qho ntawm cov yam ntxwv tseem ceeb ntawm Nest Hub yog nws txoj kev sib txuas nrog lwm cov khoom siv ntse hauv koj lub tsev. Txawm hais tias koj xav kho koj lub teeb pom kev zoo, tswj koj lub ntsuas sov, lossis txawm tias kuaj xyuas lub koob yees duab kev ruaj ntseg, txhua yam tsuas yog coj mus rhaub. Nrog lub zog ntawm kev kov lossis lub suab lus yooj yim, koj tuaj yeem siv zog tswj thiab tswj koj lub tsev ntse hauv tsev tag nrho.
Hais goodbye rau fumbling rau koj lub xov tooj thaum sawv ntxov los xyuas cov ntawv ceeb toom. Lub Nest Hub yooj yim qhia koj cov lus xa tuaj thiab ceeb toom, kom ntseeg tau tias koj yeej tsis nco qhov hloov tshiab tseem ceeb. Txawm hais tias nws yog email los ntawm koj tus thawj coj lossis ib txoj kev npaj los ntawm koj cov phooj ywg, Nest Hub ua rau koj nyob hauv lub voj voog.
Hloov pauv txoj kev koj sawv thiab pib koj hnub nrog Google Nest Hub. Txhim kho koj lub tswb moos kev paub thiab txais kev yooj yim thiab ntau yam uas nws muaj. Tswj koj thaum sawv ntxov, nyob twj ywm, thiab txaus siab rau koj txoj kev lom zem uas koj nyiam ntawm koj lub txaj los yog countertop.
Cov Lus Nug
1. Kuv puas tuaj yeem txuas Google Nest Hub nrog kuv cov khoom ntse uas twb muaj lawm?
Yog lawm, Google Nest Hub sib txuas ua ke nrog ntau yam khoom siv hauv tsev ntse, tso cai rau koj tswj lawv tsis muaj zog.
2. Kuv puas tuaj yeem tshaj tawm cov ntsiab lus los ntawm cov platform nrov streaming?
kiag li! Lub Nest Hub txhawb nqa ntau yam kev pabcuam streaming, suav nrog cov platform nrov xws li Netflix, YouTube, thiab Spotify.
3. Puas yog Nest Hub siv tau nrog cov lus txib?
Yog lawm, koj tuaj yeem tswj hwm lub Nest Hub siv lub suab hais kom ua haujlwm tsis muaj tes. Cia li hais cov lus khawv koob, thiab koj cov lus txib yuav ua tiav.
4. Lub Nest Hub raug nqi pes tsawg?
Google Nest Hub tam sim no muaj nyob rau ntawm tsuas yog $ 49, tso cai rau koj txuag tau $ 50 ntawm koj qhov kev yuav khoom.