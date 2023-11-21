Thaum twg muaj hnub nyoog twg koj tuaj yeem tsis tau shingles lawm?
Shingles, tseem hu ua herpes zoster, yog kab mob kis uas ua rau mob pob khaus. Nws yog tshwm sim los ntawm tus kab mob varicella-zoster, tib yam kab mob uas ua rau mob khaub thuas. Txawm hais tias tus mob shingles tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau tib neeg ntawm txhua lub hnub nyoog, nws muaj ntau dua rau cov neeg laus thiab cov neeg uas muaj lub cev tsis muaj zog. Tab sis nyob rau lub hnub nyoog twg koj tuaj yeem tsis tau shingles lawm? Cia peb tshawb nrhiav lo lus nug no thiab teeb lub teeb rau lub ncauj lus.
Lub hnub nyoog li cas rau cov kab mob shingles yog dab tsi?
Shingles tuaj yeem tshwm sim rau txhua lub hnub nyoog, tab sis feem ntau pom hauv cov tib neeg muaj hnub nyoog 50 xyoo. Raws li Lub Chaw Tiv Thaiv thiab Tiv Thaiv Kab Mob (CDC), kwv yees li ib ntawm peb tus neeg hauv Tebchaws Meskas yuav tsim mob shingles hauv lawv lub neej. Qhov kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles nce nrog lub hnub nyoog, thiab qhov tshwm sim nce siab tom qab hnub nyoog 50 xyoo.
Koj puas tuaj yeem tau txais shingles tom qab muaj hnub nyoog?
Thaum muaj kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev tsim mob shingles nce nrog lub hnub nyoog, tsis muaj hnub nyoog tshwj xeeb uas koj tsis tuaj yeem kis tus mob shingles ntxiv lawm. Txawm tias cov tib neeg hauv lawv cov 80s lossis 90s tuaj yeem tsim mob shingles yog tias lawv tau muaj kab mob khaub thuas. Tus kab mob varicella-zoster tseem nyob twj ywm hauv lub cev tom qab ib tus neeg rov zoo los ntawm tus kab mob khaub thuas, thiab nws tuaj yeem rov ua haujlwm tom qab lub neej, ua rau mob shingles.
Puas tuaj yeem tiv thaiv shingles?
Yog lawm, shingles tuaj yeem tiv thaiv tau los ntawm kev txhaj tshuaj. CDC pom zoo kom txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv ob koob hu ua Shingrix rau cov neeg laus hnub nyoog 50 xyoo thiab laus dua. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no muaj txiaj ntsig zoo hauv kev txo qis kev pheej hmoo ntawm tus mob shingles thiab nws cov teeb meem. Nws kuj raug pom zoo rau cov tib neeg uas yav tas los tau txais cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob shingles laus, Zostavax.
Cov tsos mob ntawm shingles yog dab tsi?
Cov tsos mob ntawm tus mob shingles feem ntau muaj xws li mob pob khaus uas tshwm sim raws li ib qho band lossis strip ntawm ib sab ntawm lub cev. Cov pob khaus no feem ntau nrog khaus, tingling, lossis kub hnyiab. Lwm cov tsos mob xws li kub taub hau, mob taub hau, qaug zog, thiab rhiab heev rau lub teeb. Yog tias koj ntsib cov tsos mob no, nws tseem ceeb heev kom nrhiav kev kho mob sai.
Hauv kev xaus, tsis muaj hnub nyoog tshwj xeeb uas koj tuaj yeem tsis tuaj yeem tau txais shingles ntxiv lawm. Thaum nws muaj ntau dua rau cov neeg laus, shingles tuaj yeem cuam tshuam rau tib neeg txhua lub hnub nyoog. Kev txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv yog ib txoj hauv kev zoo los tiv thaiv kab mob shingles, thiab CDC pom zoo kom txhaj tshuaj tiv thaiv Shingrix rau cov neeg laus hnub nyoog 50 thiab laus dua. Yog tias koj muaj cov tsos mob ntawm tus mob shingles, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau sab laj nrog tus kws kho mob kom kuaj xyuas thiab kho kom raug.