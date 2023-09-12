Apple's 2023 Keynote Event: Yuav Ua Li Cas Cia Siab

By

Apple tab tom npaj rau wow tech enthusiasts ib zaug ntxiv nrog nws qhov kev cia siab heev txhua xyoo cov lus tseem ceeb, "Wonderlust." Teem kom muaj nyob rau ntawm Steve Jobs Theatre hauv Cupertino, California, qhov kev tshwm sim no cog lus tias yuav nthuav tawm cov khoom tshiab thiab hloov tshiab los ntawm cov thev naus laus zis loj.

Qhov kev tshwm sim yuav pib thaum 1 teev tsaus ntuj ET, lossis 10 teev sawv ntxov PT rau cov nyob sab hnub poob ntug dej hiav txwv. Apple cov kiv cua thoob ntiaj teb yuav tuaj yeem koom nrog kev zoo siab thaum lub tuam txhab tau tshaj tawm cov xwm txheej ntawm nws lub vev xaib official thiab Apple TV app.

Ib qho ntawm cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim xyoo no yog qhov kev taw qhia ntawm tus tshiab iPhone 15. Nrog rau txhua qhov kev rov ua dua tshiab, Apple tsis tu ncua thawb ciam teb ntawm cov cuab yeej siv smartphone, thiab xyoo no iPhone yuav tsum tsis txawv. Cov lus xaiv qhia txog kev txhim kho kev ua tau zoo, txhim kho lub koob yees duab muaj peev xwm, thiab muaj peev xwm tsim cov ntsiab lus tshiab.

Tsis tas li ntawd, Apple tseem tab tom tshaj tawm cov hloov tshiab rau nws cov Apple Watch thiab AirPods nrov. Cov khoom siv hnav no tau dhau los ua ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm ntau tus neeg lub neej, muab kev yooj yim thiab kev ua kom muaj zog ntxiv. Cov kev hloov tshiab tshiab yuav ua rau muaj kev txhim kho ntxiv thiab kev ua haujlwm tshiab.

Ntxiv nrog rau kev tshaj tawm kho vajtse, Apple yuav nthuav tawm nws qhov hloov tshiab software tshiab, iOS 17. Apple lub operating system hloov tshiab ib txwm tuaj nrog cov yam ntxwv tshiab thiab kev txhim kho, thiab iOS 17 yuav tsum tsis muaj qhov tshwj xeeb. Cov neeg siv tuaj yeem cia siab tias yuav txhim kho kev xaiv tsis pub lwm tus paub, ua kom zoo rau cov neeg siv interfaces, thiab tej zaum yuav muaj kev paub txog kev muaj tiag tshiab.

Thaum kawg, muaj kev xav tias Apple thaum kawg tuaj yeem hloov pauv mus rau USB-C them cov chaw nres nkoj hauv nws cov khoom siv. Kev txav los ntawm ib txwm Lightning ports mus rau USB-C yuav ua rau muaj kev sib raug zoo nrog lwm yam khoom siv thiab muaj peev xwm them tau sai dua. Yog tias cov lus xaiv no muaj tseeb, nws yuav yog qhov hloov pauv tseem ceeb rau Apple thiab nws cov ecosystem.

Raws li ib txwm muaj, Apple lub ntsiab lus tseem ceeb tau cog lus tias yuav nyiam cov neeg tuaj saib nrog nws cov khoom tsim tawm tshiab thiab ua qauv qhia. Cov neeg nyiam siv thev naus laus zis thiab Apple cov kiv cua zoo ib yam txaus siab tos txais kev nthuav tawm ntawm cov khoom siv tshiab thiab hloov tshiab no. Nyob twj ywm rau qhov hloov tshiab nyob thiab cov ncauj lus kom ntxaws ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

- Cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb: Kev nthuav qhia lossis chaw nyob uas teeb tsa lub suab rau cov xwm txheej yav tom ntej lossis hais txog cov lus tshaj tawm tseem ceeb.

- Livestream: Tshaj tawm cov ntsiab lus video nyob hauv internet rau cov neeg saib saib hauv lub sijhawm.

Qhov chaw:

– [Duab](https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZiP1l7jlIIA/maxresdefault.jpg)

- Cov ntawv xov xwm: [Apple event 2023: Live updates on new iPhone 15, iOS 17, USB-C charger, more] (source article URL)