Caij nplooj zeeg Tech Event Lineup: Yuav Ua Li Cas Hauv Lub Cuaj Hli thiab Lub Kaum Hli

Lub Cuaj Hli thiab Lub Kaum Hli yog lub hlis zoo siab rau cov neeg nyiam siv thev naus laus zis, vim tias cov xwm txheej tseem ceeb thiab cov rooj sib tham tau tshwm sim, nthuav tawm qhov tshiab tshiab thiab tshaj tawm hauv ntau qhov kev lag luam. Cia peb saib qee yam ntawm cov xwm txheej yav tom ntej thiab peb tuaj yeem xav tau los ntawm lawv.
Toronto International Zaj Duab Xis (TIFF)
Thaum: Hnub Thursday, Cuaj Hlis 7th - Hnub Sunday, Cuaj Hlis 17th
Qhov twg: Hauv plawv nroog Toronto, Canada
Dab tsi: TIFF yog ib qho kev ua yeeb yaj kiab txhua xyoo uas qhia txog cov yeeb yaj kiab thoob ntiaj teb thiab muaj kev tshuaj ntsuam, kev hais lus, cov xwm txheej, thiab kev cob qhia.
Apple Wonderlust
Thaum: Tuesday, Cuaj Hlis 12th ntawm 1PM ET / 10AM PT
Qhov twg: Apple Park, Cupertino, California
Dab tsi: Apple qhov kev cia siab heev, Wonderlust, yuav nthuav tawm lub tshiab iPhone 15 lineup, rumored kom muaj USB-C ports es tsis txhob xob laim.
Detroit Auto Show
Thaum: Wednesday, Cuaj Hlis 13th - Hnub Sunday, Cuaj Hlis 24th
Qhov twg: Huntington Place Convention Center, Detroit, Michigan
Dab tsi: Lub Detroit Auto Show, tseem hu ua North American International Auto Show, coj ua ke cov kws tsim tsheb thiab cov kws tshaj lij kev lag luam los nthuav tawm thiab sib tham txog cov tsheb tshiab thiab cov tsheb tshiab.
Amazon Devices thiab Service Event
Thaum: Wednesday, Cuaj Hlis 20th ntawm 10AM ET
Qhov twg: Amazon HQ2 Campus, Arlington, Virginia
Dab tsi: Amazon tab tom tuav ib qho kev caw-tsuas yog kev tshwm sim ntawm nws lub hauv paus chaw haujlwm thib ob, uas lawv xav tias yuav nthuav tawm cov cuab yeej tshiab thiab cov kev pabcuam.
Microsoft Special Event
Thaum: Thursday, Cuaj Hlis 21st
Qhov twg: New York City
Dab tsi: Microsoft yuav tuav ib qho kev caw-tsuas yog "kev tshwm sim tshwj xeeb," tej zaum yuav tsom mus rau cov khoom siv tshiab thiab kev nce qib hauv AI.
Vox Media's Code Event
Thaum: Tuesday, Cuaj Hlis 26th - Wednesday, Cuaj Hlis 27th
Qhov twg: Lub Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California
Dab tsi: Code yog ib qho kev tshwm sim tech uas coj los ua ke cov suab nrov hauv kev lag luam. Xyoo no, nws muaj cov neeg hais lus tseem ceeb xws li X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, GM CEO Mary Barra, thiab ntau dua.
Qhov no tsuas yog ib qho piv txwv ntawm qhov yuav los rau lub Cuaj Hli thiab Lub Kaum Hli. Lwm cov xwm txheej, xws li Meta Txuas, Ua los ntawm Google, thiab Samsung Developer Conference, kuj tseem nyob rau lub qab ntug, cog lus tshaj tawm zoo siab thiab kev nkag siab rau hauv kev muaj tiag virtual, Google cov khoom tshiab, thiab Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem hloov tshiab, raws li. Raws li ntau qhov xwm txheej tau tshaj tawm, nyob twj ywm rau qhov hloov tshiab ntawm The Verge.
