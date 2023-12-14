Tshiab Pokémon thiab ci ntsa iab Locks hauv Indigo Disk DLC

Trainers with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can now embark on an exciting adventure in the Paldea region, known as Aera Zero, with the release of the Indigo Disk DLC. This expansion introduces new Pokémon and offers a glimpse into the past and future versions of legendary Pokémon such as Entei, Raikou, and Terrakion.

Among the new Pokémon included in the Indigo Disk DLC are Archaludon, an evolution of Duraludon, and Hydrapple, an evolved form of Dipplin. Trainers will also encounter Gouging Fire, a past Paradox version of Entei, and Raging Bolt, a past Paradox version of Raikou. Iron Boulder and Iron Crown represent future Paradox versions of Cobalion and Terrakion, respectively. Additionally, Terapagos will appear in both Terrestrial and Stellar forms, providing Trainers with unique variations to capture. Pecharunt is also set to make an appearance.

While the Indigo Disk DLC offers an array of exciting new Pokémon, it comes with a disappointing drawback. The legendary Pokémon featured in the Scarlet and Violet Final DLC Trailer are all shiny locked, meaning Trainers will not have the opportunity to encounter these Pokémon in their shiny forms. This includes popular legendary Pokémon like Articuno, Kyogre, Lugia, and more. The inability to encounter shiny versions may be a disappointment for avid shiny hunters.

As Trainers delve into the Indigo Disk DLC, they may need additional guidance.