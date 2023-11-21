Kev Them Nyiaj Tshiab Tshaj Tawm Qhia Spotify's Strategic Maneuvering

Nyob rau hauv ib qho kev xav tsis thoob ntawm cov xwm txheej, suab paj nruag streaming loj heev Spotify tau txais kev koom tes tshwj xeeb thiab muaj txiaj ntsig zoo nrog Google rau kev them nyiaj hauv Android. Raws li cov lus tim khawv tsis ntev los no hauv Epic v. Google mus sib hais, Spotify tau tswj kev sib tham txog qhov uas nws them tus nqi 0 feem pua ​​thaum cov neeg siv xaiv los yuav cov npe los ntawm nws tus kheej cov nyiaj them poob haujlwm. Txawm li cas los xij, yog tias cov neeg siv xaiv rau Google ua lawv cov txheej txheem them nyiaj, Spotify tsuas yog them tus nqi qis dua 4 feem pua.

Daim ntawv cog lus no deviates loj los ntawm Google tus qauv 15 feem pua ​​​​tus nqi, nyuaj rau kev xav tias txhua tus neeg tsim khoom raug rau tib tus nqi. Thaum Google tau pib sim khaws cov ntsiab lus ntawm qhov kev npaj no tsis pub lwm tus paub, sib cav tias nws tuaj yeem cuam tshuam kev sib tham nrog lwm tus tsim tawm app nrhiav cov ntsiab lus zoo dua, tam sim no nws tau tshwm sim thaum lub sijhawm sim.

Google's User Choice Billing program, tau tsim tawm xyoo 2022, feem ntau txo qis Play Store commission los ntawm ib ncig ntawm 4 feem pua ​​​​yog tias cov neeg tsim khoom siv lawv tus kheej cov nyiaj them poob haujlwm, nqa tus nqi qis rau kwv yees li 11 feem pua. Txawm li cas los xij, qhov kev npaj no feem ntau muab me ntsis rau qhov tsis muaj nqi tiag tiag rau cov neeg tsim khoom, vim lawv muaj lub luag haujlwm rau cov nuj nqis cuam tshuam nrog kev them nyiaj. Thaum Google tau hais txog qhov hloov pauv tau los ntawm nws qhov kev pab cuam, kev txuag nqi zoo li tsis tshua muaj txiaj ntsig dua li yav dhau los ntseeg.

Spotify qhov kev muaj koob meej zoo tshaj plaws tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev ua kom ntseeg tau qhov "tsis tau muaj dua" thiab kev txiav txim siab. Ua pov thawj hauv tsev hais plaub, Don Harrison, Google tus thawj coj ntawm kev koom tes thoob ntiaj teb, tau lees paub qhov kev pom zoo los ntawm kev hais tias kev ua haujlwm zoo ntawm Spotify thoob plaws Play cov kev pabcuam thiab cov kev pabcuam tseem ceeb yog qhov tseem ceeb rau kev ua kom cov neeg siv khoom nyiam txuas ntxiv rau cov xov tooj Android. Nrog rau qhov kev npaj them nyiaj no, ob qho tib si Spotify thiab Google tau cog lus $ 50 lab txhua tus rau "cov nyiaj tau txais txiaj ntsig," qhia lawv cov peev txheej hauv kev koom tes ua tiav.

Txawm hais tias cov npe ntawm lwm cov neeg tsim khoom tau txais txiaj ntsig los ntawm cov txiaj ntsig zoo dua tsis tau tshaj tawm, nws tau tshaj tawm tias Google tau muab Netflix tus nqi luv nqi tsuas yog 10 feem pua ​​- qhov kev thov uas tau tsis lees paub los ntawm streaming loj. Yog li ntawd, Netflix tsis muaj kev xaiv hauv-app yuav khoom ntawm Android thiab tsis them tus nqi rau Google rau kev faib tawm ntawm nws cov app.

Qhov kev hloov tshiab kawg no los ntawm Spotify tsis yog tsuas yog nthuav tawm nws txoj hauv kev los tswj hwm nws cov luag haujlwm them nyiaj tab sis kuj tseem qhia txog thaj chaw nyuaj ntawm app khw kev lag luam. Los ntawm kev lees paub qhov kev pom zoo uas txo qis nws lub nra them nyiaj, Spotify tau tso nws tus kheej ua tus neeg ua si ntse hauv kev sib ntaus sib tua tsis tu ncua ntawm cov tsim tawm app thiab cov tuam txhab thev naus laus zis tshaj tus nqi them nyiaj.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. Dab tsi yog Qhov Kev Xaiv Tus Nqi Them Nqi uas muaj los ntawm Google?

Google Txoj Haujlwm Kev Xaiv Tus Nqi Them Nqi tso cai rau cov neeg tsim khoom siv siv lawv tus kheej cov nyiaj them poob haujlwm, txo cov nqi them los ntawm Google Play Store. Feem ntau, qhov kev pab cuam no tshem tawm ib ncig ntawm 4 feem pua ​​​​ntawm tus qauv 15 feem pua ​​​​tus nqi, coj nws mus rau kwv yees li 11 feem pua. Txawm li cas los xij, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias cov neeg tsim khoom tseem muaj lub luag haujlwm rau kev them nqi ua haujlwm, uas tuaj yeem cuam tshuam cov nqi txuag nyiaj.

2. Yuav ua li cas Spotify tswj kom ruaj ntseg cov nqe lus them nqi zoo dua nrog Google?

Spotify qhov muaj koob npe tseem ceeb thiab muaj peev xwm cuam tshuam rau Android xov tooj muag tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev sib tham ntawm nws qhov tshwj xeeb them nyiaj nrog Google. Qhov no underscores lub tswv yim tus nqi uas Spotify tuav rau Google lub ecosystem. Los ntawm kev muab ib qho kev pom zoo uas Spotify them 0 feem pua ​​​​ntawm cov nyiaj tau los ntawm nws tus kheej cov txheej txheem, thiab tsuas yog 4 feem pua ​​​​yog tias cov neeg siv xaiv Google ua lawv cov txheej txheem them nyiaj, ob tog tau pom qhov kev pom zoo muaj txiaj ntsig.

3. Puas muaj lwm tus neeg tsim khoom tau txais kev kho mob zoo sib xws los ntawm Google?

Thaum Google tau lees paub tias lwm tus neeg tsim khoom yuav tau txais txiaj ntsig zoo dua, lawv tau txwv tsis pub npe rau cov tog neeg no. Thaum lub sijhawm sim, nws tau tshaj tawm tias Google muab Netflix txo tus nqi ntawm tsuas yog 10 feem pua, uas lub streaming platform tsis kam. Raws li qhov tshwm sim, Netflix tsis muab kev xaiv hauv app yuav khoom ntawm Android thiab tsis them tus nqi rau Google rau kev faib nws cov app.