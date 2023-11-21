Tshiab Realme Device Surfaces: Exciting Specs and Details!

Lub cuab yeej tshiab Realme nrog tus qauv code RMX3890 tsis ntev los no tau ua nws qhov tshwm sim ntawm FCC, ntxiv kev cia siab ntxiv rau cov xov tooj smartphone tom ntej. Cov cuab yeej no kuj tau pom ntawm EEC thiab Indonesia's TKDN cov ntawv pov thawj cov vev xaib, ua kom nws lub sijhawm tuaj txog. Txawm hais tias cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb tseem tsis tau lees paub, cov ntaub ntawv leaked txaus kom tau txais cov neeg nyiam siv tech buzzing nrog kev zoo siab.
Raws li FCC cov npe, Realme smartphone ntsuas 164.6mm × 75.4mm × 7.59mm hauv qhov loj thiab hnyav 185 grams. Nws txhawb ntau txoj kev sib txuas, suav nrog 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Dual-Band WiFi, GPS, thiab NFC. Qhov tshwj xeeb, lub xov tooj smartphone yuav tsum muaj plaub qhov kev taw qhia, xws li Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, thiab GPS.
Thaum nws zoo li yog qhov nruab nrab ntawm 4G smartphone, peb tsis tuaj yeem kos cov lus xaus kawg kom txog rau thaum Realme tshaj tawm cov lus tshaj tawm. Yog li, rau tam sim no, peb mob siab tos txais cov ntaub ntawv ntau ntxiv kom nkag siab zoo dua yam khoom siv no muaj nyob hauv khw rau peb.
Realme's yavtom ntej smartphone lineup yog tsim cov buzz tseem ceeb hauv zej zog tech. Ib qho ntawm qhov kev cia siab tshaj plaws tshaj tawm yog Realme GT5 Pro, tau teeb tsa tag kis thaum 2 teev tsaus ntuj lub sijhawm hauv Suav teb. Lub xov tooj smartphone no tab tom tsim nthwv dej rau thawj zaug los txhawb kev yees duab thaij duab hauv Dolby Vision HDR. Tsis tas li ntawd, nws yuav tsum khav theeb qhov tshwj xeeb zoo, suav nrog Sony LYTIA Sensor, BOE cov zaub nrog txog li 3000 nits ci ntsa iab, thiab Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 nrog lub puab tsaig poob 24 GB RAM.
Ntxiv rau Realme GT5 Pro, lwm lub xov tooj zoo siab hauv kev ua haujlwm yog Realme C65 5G, uas tau xaiv los ua nws thawj zaug thaum lub Kaum Ob Hlis. Nws xav tias yuav muaj nyob rau hauv ntau qhov kev teeb tsa, xws li 4GB txog 8GB ntawm RAM thiab 64GB txog 128GB ntawm kev cia. Cov cuab yeej no tuaj yeem muaj ob txoj kev xaiv xim, Tsaus Ntshav thiab Ntsuab.
Raws li peb txaus siab tos txais cov tshiab Realme smartphones, ib yam yog qhov tseeb: lub hom phiaj txuas ntxiv thawb ciam teb thiab nyiam kev lag luam nrog nws cov khoom tshiab. Nyob twj ywm rau qhov hloov tshiab ntxiv ntawm Realme's cov kab ntawv zoo siab!
FAQ
1. Cov kev xaiv sib txuas dab tsi uas Realme RMX3890 txhawb nqa?
Lub Realme RMX3890 yuav tsum txhawb nqa 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Dual-Band WiFi, GPS, thiab NFC.
2. Thaum twg Realme GT5 Pro tau teeb tsa?
Lub Realme GT5 Pro tau teem sijhawm yuav tshaj tawm tag kis thaum 2 teev tsaus ntuj lub sijhawm hauv Suav teb.
3. Dab tsi yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws ntawm Realme GT5 Pro?
Lub Realme GT5 Pro tab tom tsim lub suab nrov rau ua thawj lub xov tooj smartphone los txhawb kev yees duab thaij duab hauv Dolby Vision HDR.
4. Lub Realme C65 5G yuav muaj xim dab tsi?
Lub Realme C65 5G yuav tsum tuaj hauv Tsaus Ntshav thiab Ntsuab xim xaiv.
5. Peb tuaj yeem tau txais dab tsi los ntawm Realme lub xov tooj smartphone tom ntej?
Realme's yavtom ntej cov xov tooj smartphone tau cog lus tias yuav muaj cov yam ntxwv tshiab, cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb zoo nkauj, thiab kev xaiv tsim zoo siab, ua kom lub hom phiaj kev coj ua ntawm kev thawb ciam teb tsis tu ncua.