Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

Xbox Qhia Xbox Mastercard rau khoom plig Gamers

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Xbox Qhia Xbox Mastercard rau khoom plig Gamers

Xbox has unveiled its latest offering for gamers: the official Xbox Mastercard. The credit card, issued by Barclays, allows users to earn points from everyday purchases that can be redeemed for games or add-ons in the Xbox store. The card also offers the option to personalize it with the user’s gamertag etched onto one of five different designs featuring the Xbox logo. However, there are some limitations to obtaining the card. Applicants must be Xbox Insiders and reside in the continental United States, Alaska, or Hawaii.

Similar to other rewards-based credit cards, users earn points for every $1 they spend on the gamer credit card. They can earn even more points when making purchases in specific places. This includes earning 5x points for eligible products at the Xbox and Microsoft stores, and 3x points on eligible streaming services such as Disney Plus and Netflix. The card also offers 3x points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and Doordash.

Details on other eligible storefronts are still unclear. For example, it is uncertain whether purchasing in-game items through the Xbox account, such as Overwatch coins, would qualify for earning 5x points. Xbox Mastercard members receive a $50 bonus in the form of points after their first purchase and can enjoy three months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with the option to gift it to a friend if already a Game Pass member.

To apply for the Xbox Mastercard, users must become Xbox Insiders. This can be easily done by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store on PC or searching for “Xbox Insider Bundle” on the Xbox console and installing the hub. The application period for Xbox Insiders begins on September 21, while the rest of the United States will have to wait until 2024 to apply for the credit card.

Qhov chaw:

1. Xbox News Blog

2. Lub Verge

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

technology

Nyiv los tsim Methane-Fueled Rocket Cav rau 2030 Launch

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Qhov Discover Samsung muag: Tau txais Samsung SmartThings Chaw Nres Tsheb tsuas yog $ 1!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
technology

Art of Decluttering: Cia Mus Ntawm Qhov Tshaj

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Qhia BiMaTs: Birmingham's Dental and Biomaterials Testing Service

Sep 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Jupiter's Atmosphere Lights Up with a Bright Flash: Nws txhais li cas?

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Nqa Astronomy rau Kenya Cov Zej Zog Hauv Nroog

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

LionGlass: Lub Revolutionary thiab Eco-Friendly Glass

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments