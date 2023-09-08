Dab tsi yog Sab hauv Huawei tus tshiab Smartphone Challenger rau Apple?

Tuam Tshoj thev naus laus zis loj, Huawei, tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm nws cov xov tooj tshiab tshaj plaws, Mate 60 thiab Mate 60 Pro, nrog rau cov hloov tshiab ntawm nws cov xov tooj foldable, Mate X5 thiab Mate 60 Pro+. Cov khoom siv no yog tsom rau kev sib tw Apple txoj kev ua lag luam hauv smartphone.
Mate 60 series los nrog cov yam ntxwv zoo thiab cov lus qhia tshwj xeeb. Nws yog txawm peem rau nrog ib tug haib Kirin processor, mus txog 12GB ntawm RAM, thiab ib tug loj cia peev xwm. Lub koob yees duab ntawm cov smartphones no kuj tseem ceeb, muab cov duab zoo thiab cov yeeb yaj kiab. Tsis tas li ntawd, Mate 60 series tau hais tias tau txhim kho lub roj teeb lub neej thiab muaj peev xwm them tau sai dua.
Ib qho ntawm cov ntsiab lus tseem ceeb ntawm Mate 60 series yog nws cov qauv tsim foldable. Lub Mate X5 nta cov duab hloov tau yooj yim uas tso cai rau cov neeg siv quav lub xov tooj hauv ib nrab, ua rau nws yooj yim dua thiab nqa tau yooj yim. Qhov kev tsim kho tshiab no ua rau Huawei nyob rau hauv kev sib tw ncaj qha nrog Samsung's foldable smartphones.
Hais txog tus nqi, Huawei tau tso lub Mate 60 series sib tw tawm tsam Apple cov qauv iPhone tshiab. Lub Mate 60 pib ntawm 5,999 yuan ($ 817.70), uas zoo ib yam li tus nqi pib ntawm iPhone 14 hauv Suav teb. Lub tswv yim ntawm tus nqi no yog tsom rau kev nyiam cov neeg siv khoom uas tab tom nrhiav high-end smartphones ntawm tus nqi pheej yig dua.
Zuag qhia tag nrho, Huawei tus tshiab smartphone challenger rau Apple muaj ntau yam ntawm cov yam ntxwv siab heev thiab cov nqi sib tw. Nrog nws cov qauv tsim tshiab thiab muaj zog tshwj xeeb, Mate 60 series muaj peev xwm los ua tus neeg sib tw muaj zog hauv kev ua lag luam. Raws li Huawei txuas ntxiv nqis peev hauv kev tshawb fawb thiab kev tsim kho, nws yuav nthuav kom pom tias lub tuam txhab lub xov tooj smartphones hloov zuj zus ntxiv thiab sib tw nrog lwm lub npe nrov li cas.
Qhov chaw:
- Xov Xwm Xov Xwm, ET Telecom