Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Kev nce thiab nce thoob ntiaj teb ntawm Webtoon Comics

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Webtoon comics have become a global phenomenon, allowing creators from all over the world to share their stories with a wide audience. Naver, the South Korean tech giant behind Webtoon, launched the platform in 2004 as a response to challenges faced by the comic industry after the 1997 financial crisis. Webtoons are vertical comic strips that are specifically designed to be read on smartphones and tablets.

With the advent of the internet and high-speed connectivity, users were able to share comics online, giving cartoonists the opportunity to reach a larger audience. The term “Webtoon” was coined in 2000, and these comics quickly gained popularity due to their easily accessible format on new tech devices. Today, Webtoon has a global reach, with Naver offering its service in 100 countries and 10 languages.

Webtoon has become a cornerstone of hallyu, the Korean cultural wave that has spread throughout the world. The platform boasts over 900,000 creators worldwide, with a diverse range of artists contributing to its success. While there are now more creators from around the world, the majority of the comics that are adapted into TV series are still created by Korean artists.

Webtoon offers two categories of digital comic production: Originals and Canvas. Originals are created under the company’s umbrella and provide creators with a salary, dedicated editors, and marketing support. On the other hand, Canvas allows any creator to upload their work, giving them more artistic freedom. Creators on Canvas can earn income from advertising based on the level of subscribers and visits.

Webtoon’s success lies in its captivating stories and the ability to reach a diverse global audience. The platform actively seeks out content from different regions and translates webtoons into multiple languages to make sure these stories resonate across borders. Translators play a crucial role in this process, providing accurate translations while also considering the visual elements of the comics.

Webtoon comics are available to read for free, with certain titles offering the first few chapters without charge. However, to unlock more episodes immediately, users have the option to view ads or purchase tokens to use on the platform. Despite the monetization options, there are still webtoons that remain completely free.

Overall, Webtoon has revolutionized the way we consume comics, offering a diverse range of stories from creators around the world. Its global reach and captivating content have made it a beloved platform for millions of users, and its impact on the comics industry continues to grow.

Qhov chaw:
– [Source Article]

