Teb Chaws Asmeskas Shares nce raws li cov tub ua lag luam tsom hloov mus rau Consumer Price Index Report

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
US shares closed slightly higher as investors turned their attention to next week’s consumer price index report. Apple stocks also saw stability after a two-day decline. The Dow rose by 0.2%, the S&P gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

In Australia, ASX futures were up by 0.1% or 4 points to 7154. The S&P/ASX 200 closed down by 0.2% or 14.3 points on Friday, finishing at 7156.7. The Bloomberg dollar spot index edged higher, while bitcoin fell by 1.2% to $25,890. The yield on the US 10-year note increased by 2 basis points to 4.26%.

Bank of America rates strategists have abandoned their recommendation to be tactically long on 10-year Treasury notes due to the risk of US economic resilience driving the yield to 4.75%. While they still expect the yield to be around 4% at the end of the year, this forecast is now at risk.

Barclays is reportedly preparing to cut hundreds of jobs in order to reduce costs. The cuts will reportedly affect about 5% of client-facing staff in the trading division, as well as some dealmakers globally. The firm is also planning to restructure teams within its UK consumer-banking unit.

In other news, China’s consumer price index and producer price index for August will be released at 11:30 am. Experts are expecting a rebound in prices, driven by food prices and increased support for domestic travel.

