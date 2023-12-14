Kev hloov pauv peb txoj kev nkag siab: nthuav tawm cov lus zais ntawm Lub Hnub Qub Factories

In the early universe, galaxies were a sight to behold, drastically different from the familiar spirals we see today. Shrouded in layers of dust, the mysteries of these star factories remained enigmatic, until now. A team of scientists led by Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has delved into the secrets of two galaxies in the early universe, using powerful telescopes to dissect their light, and what they have discovered is truly astonishing.

Glimpses into the past have allowed astronomers to witness the birth of stars at rates unimaginable in our current universe. “We knew these galaxies were prodigious star factories, perhaps among the biggest the universe has ever seen. To be able to find out how they work, we measured their light at wavelengths around one millimeter, hoping to collect new clues,” explains Chentao Yang, the lead astronomer from Chalmers University of Technology.

In a groundbreaking study recently published in Astronomy & Astrophysics, the researchers used the NOEMA telescopes in France to capture the light from these distant galaxies. The measurements exceeded all expectations, revealing an explosion of color emitted from within these ancient star factories. The recorded light showcased an array of molecules, with each color representing distinct clues about the space between the stars, temperature, pressure, density, and the interactions of starlight, radiation, and matter.

Sergio Martín, an astronomer from ESO and Joint ALMA Observatory, Chile, and a member of the research team, explains, “It’s an amazing explosion of color, in shades that the human eye can’t see. But by combining our observations with our knowledge of physics and chemistry, we can understand what the colors mean and see what differences there are between different galaxies.”

Among the incredible revelations, the scientists identified 13 different molecules in the light spectra of these galaxies, some of which have never before been observed in such distant cosmic entities. This new information provides crucial insights into the physical and chemical conditions within these ancient star factories.

As Chentao Yang describes, “Interpreting the signals is a challenge. We are seeing part of the electromagnetic spectrum that is hard to observe in nearby galaxies. But thanks to the expansion of the universe, the light from distant galaxies like these is shifted to longer wavelengths that we can see with radio telescopes observing in the sub-millimeter.”

This remarkable study paves the way for a deeper understanding of the most active galaxies during the early stages of the universe. By unraveling the secrets hidden within these distant star factories, scientists are rewriting the narrative of our cosmic history.