Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

technology

TUI Pawg Lub Hom Phiaj Hloov Feem Ntau Ntawm Cov Ntawv Sau rau TUI App

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
TUI Pawg Lub Hom Phiaj Hloov Feem Ntau Ntawm Cov Ntawv Sau rau TUI App

TUI Group, Europe’s largest holiday package tour operator, has set an ambitious long-term goal of shifting more than 50% of its bookings to its TUI App. Currently, app bookings only account for less than 10% of its sales in key markets like the UK and Germany. TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel believes that transforming the app into a one-stop shop for travel will help reduce costs associated with performance marketing channels like Google and increase repeat bookings through loyal customers.

To achieve this goal, TUI has been focusing on digital transformation alongside its brick-and-mortar travel agencies. The company has launched new TUI platforms where it sells standalone accommodation, tours, and activities. The TUI app, also known as the TUI Digital Assistant, now allows travelers to search, plan, and book all aspects of their holiday, including flights, accommodation, experiences, and holiday packages.

TUI also aims to expand beyond its traditional sun-and-beach offerings. It has been optimizing these types of holidays for the past 50 years and is now venturing into new areas such as city destinations. The company has seen increased demand for city destination experiences, with Barcelona, Rome, and Milan being the top three destinations. TUI Musement, the group’s tours and activities division, has also invested in branded experiences like TUI Collections to have better control over quality and delivery.

The Nordic market has been leading TUI’s digital journey, with almost all sales taking place online. TUI’s digital strategy in the Nordic region includes an emphasis on interactive and communal spaces within hotels, as well as activity-based experiences that cater to the interests of Nordic travelers.

Overall, TUI Group’s goal of shifting the majority of bookings to its app reflects its commitment to digital transformation and improving the customer experience. By offering a one-stop shop for travel and expanding its product offerings, TUI aims to compete with other online travel agency players in the space and ensure long-term profitability.

Qhov chaw: Skift

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
technology

Lub tuam txhab Gaming Roblox nthuav dav rau PlayStation thiab Meta's Quest Devices

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
technology

Google Maps hloov tshiab tso cai rau cov neeg siv los kho qhov chaw khaws tseg nrog Emojis

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Xov Xwm

Geoengineering Ib leeg tsis txaus los cawm Antarctica, Cov Qauv Tshiab Qhia

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
technology

Apple tshaj tawm qhov hloov tshiab sai iPhone rau Chaw Nyob Kev Ruaj Ntseg

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

iPhone 14 Muaj nyob rau ntawm luv nqi ntawm Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Muag

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

FSP Tshaj Tawm Cov Khoom Siv Hluav Taws Xob nrog 12V-2 × 6 Pab PCIe Fais Fab Txuas Tshiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments