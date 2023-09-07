Lub neej hauv nroog

Sep 7, 2023
Tshawb lub ntiaj teb ntawm Starfield: Chaw Mus Los thiab Tsheb

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Todd Howard, the director of Bethesda’s highly anticipated game Starfield, discussed the topic of space travel within the game. One question from a fan raised the issue of the absence of land vehicles in Starfield, to which Todd provided an explanation.

The decision to exclude land vehicles from the game was based on the impact it would have on gameplay. According to Todd, incorporating vehicles would fundamentally change the player’s experience. By focusing on foot travel after landing on a planet, Bethesda aimed to provide a more controlled and immersive experience for players.

Instead of land vehicles, players will have access to a jetpack, which can be upgraded. This allows for exploration and traversal on the planet’s surface while still maintaining the desired pacing of the game. Bethesda wanted players to take their time exploring the diverse planets and completing the quests that await them.

The interview also includes Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, discussing the publishing and distribution aspects of Starfield’s launch. The clip is a brief five minutes long but offers additional insights into the game and its release.

While some fans may have hoped for the inclusion of land vehicles in Starfield, the decision to focus on foot travel and the use of a jetpack was made with the intention of creating a more immersive and deliberate experience. As the game continues its development and more details emerge, players can look forward to exploring the vast galaxy of Starfield on foot and in their trusty spaceships.

Qhov chaw:
– Interview with Todd Howard and Phil Spencer conducted by Bloomberg

By Gabriel Botha

