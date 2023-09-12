Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5: Boosting Bandwidth rau Faster Charging thiab Sab Nraud GPUs

Intel tsis ntev los no tau tshaj tawm Thunderbolt 5, tus qauv tshiab uas muaj kev nce qib hauv bandwidth rau cov khoom sib txuas nrov. Nrog Thunderbolt 5, cov neeg siv tuaj yeem cia siab tias yuav them cov khoos phis tawj txuas nrog ntawm tus nqi nrawm dua piv rau nws cov thawj coj, Thunderbolt 4. Tsis tas li ntawd, Intel pom qhov muaj peev xwm rau Thunderbolt 5 los txhawb nqa cov khoom lag luam uas tau saib dhau los: sab nraud cov duab ua haujlwm (GPU) rau gamers thiab muaj tswv yim.
Nrog rau qhov zoo nkauj bidirectional bandwidth ntawm 80 gigabits, ob npaug ntawm Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 kuj tseem muab qhov xav tsis thoob 120Gbps ntawm bandwidth rau sab nraud. Qhov kev nce peb zaug no ua rau cov neeg siv muaj zog ntau 8K cov lus qhia lossis ib qho zaub nrog qhov tshwj xeeb refresh tus nqi txog li 540Hz. Qhov kev txhim kho no ua rau Thunderbolt 5 yog qhov kev xaiv uas xav tau rau cov neeg nrhiav kev ua si zoo tshaj plaws ntawm kev ua lag luam.
Qhov siab dua thiab ntau dua bandwidth ntawm Thunderbolt 5 tsis tsuas yog muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau kev hloov pauv cov ntaub ntawv tab sis kuj tseem them nqi ceev. Thunderbolt 5 cov khoom siv tuaj yeem xa mus txog 240W ntawm lub zog, muaj peev xwm tshem tawm qhov xav tau rau qhov chaw nres nkoj fais fab ntawm ntau lub laptops. Qhov kev txhim kho no tso cai rau ntau qhov chaw rau cov chaw nres nkoj ntxiv ntawm lub laptop chassis, txhim kho kev yooj yim thiab kev sib txuas.
Raws li Jason Ziller, tus thawj coj ntawm Intel's Client Connectivity Division, Thunderbolt 5's nce bandwidth tuaj yeem ua rau muaj kev txaus siab rau daim npav sab nraud. Yav dhau los, tib neeg yuav yuav cov ntaub thaiv npog uas muaj cov ntawv teev lus muaj zog thiab cov khoom siv hluav taws xob los txhim kho cov peev xwm ntawm lawv lub computer. Txawm li cas los xij, cov GPUs sab nraud no yeej tsis tau txais txiaj ntsig ntau vim lawv cov nuj nqis thiab cov khoom loj. Ziller ntseeg tias Thunderbolt 5 qhov kev ua tau zoo tuaj yeem coj GPUs sab nraud rov qab los rau hauv lub ntsiab lus, vim tias qhov ob npaug ntawm bandwidth qhib lub sijhawm rau kev txhim kho kev ua tau zoo thiab nthuav dav.
Ziller tseem hinted ntawm qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm sab nraud AI accelerators yav tom ntej, hais txog qhov kev thov loj hlob rau AI hauv cov neeg siv khoom. Thaum Thunderbolt 5-tsim cov cuab yeej tsis xav tias yuav ntaus lub lag luam kom txog rau thaum 2024, cov neeg siv khoom tuaj yeem cia siab tias yuav muaj kev nce ntxiv hauv kev ceev thiab qhov muaj peev xwm rov tshwm sim ntawm sab nraud GPUs.
Hauv kev xaus, Intel's Thunderbolt 5 muaj kev txhim kho bandwidth, tso cai rau kev them nyiaj sai dua thiab muaj peev xwm txhawb nqa ntawm GPUs sab nraud. Nrog rau lub peev xwm los ua kom muaj zog cov lus pom zoo thiab xa tawm lub zog ntau ntxiv, Thunderbolt 5 tau npaj los txhim kho cov neeg siv kev paub rau gamers, muaj tswv yim, thiab txhua tus neeg nrhiav kev hloov ntaub ntawv sai dua. Txawm li cas los xij, peb yuav tsum tau tos kom txog thaum 2024 kom pom tag nrho lub peev xwm ntawm Thunderbolt 5 thiab nws qhov cuam tshuam rau kev ua lag luam.
