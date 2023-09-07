Lub Sandman: Ua tiav Thawj Lub Sijhawm Los rau Cov Qauv thiab Lub Cev

Lub neej hauv nroog

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
The highly anticipated second season of “The Sandman,” created by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, has hit a snag due to ongoing contract negotiations. While waiting for progress on this front, fans of the series will soon be able to own a copy of the first season in either digital or physical format.

On September 18th, “The Sandman: The Complete First Season” will be available for digital streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Vudu. For those who prefer physical copies, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD sets will be released on November 28th.

The set includes all 11 episodes from the first season, along with special features including a behind-the-scenes sneak peek and an exploration of “The World of The Endless”.

While Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of UCAN scripted TV, did not directly address whether the second season will be titled “Season 2,” he hinted at a possibility of approaching the show in “volumes.” Friedlander stated, “There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything’s on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman.’ It’s an innovative show.” This implies that the structure of the show might be unconventional, potentially featuring bonus episodes or grouping storylines together.

To add to the excitement, here are the suggested retail prices for the different versions of “The Sandman: The Complete First Season”: Digital UHD ($24.99), 4K Ultra HD ($44.98), Blu-ray ($29.98), and DVD ($24.98).

Fans of “The Sandman” can look forward to owning the first season and eagerly anticipate updates on the future of the series.

